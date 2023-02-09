Nargis Fakhri hopes makers will give her meatier roles and 'not just pretty girl dancing around' | Exclusive

Nargis Fakhri

It's been 12 years since Nargis Fakhri made her Bollywood debut with Imtiaz Ali's musical drama Rockstar. Even today, Nargis is known as 'Heer,' and she finds it touching and funny. The actress has starred in films like Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Azhar, and Houseful 3, but in the past few years, she disappeared from the silver screen.

The actress is set to make her comeback with Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta-starrer Shiv Shastri Balboa, and she's also hoping to have some meatier roles on the screen. While speaking to DNA, Nargis says that the Covid pandemic and the lockdown resulted in her absence from Bollywood. She further reveals that during her brief hiatus, Nargis discovered a variety of content and a hope for better opportunities with the OTT. "Due to OTT, we are consuming a variety of content so fast. The actors and the industry are getting more work and various opportunities to explore. Now, it's not like only A-list actors can make a movie or a series hit. Now, every supporting cast is a crucial element to the narrative, regardless of the length of the role."

Fakhri further adds, "I'm excited because hopefully, I will have an opportunity to play different roles, and not just a 'pretty girl dancing around' but maybe something more of serious action-packed roles." Nargis has even made her Hollywood debut with action-thriller Spy. Recalling her stint, Nargis says she truly enjoyed working there. With the rise of female-oriented cinema, Nargis hopes that makers would consider her a b****s hero. "I love this phase. We are moving in the right direction. It allows actresses to showcase their true talent." Even after the minor gap, Nargis isn't nervous about proving herself again, "I feel more confident than ever before. This is because we exist in a time when a character is important and not just a pretty face. The question of can you play that character is more important today," Nargis adds. Anupam Kher's maiden production Shiv Shastri Balboa will hit cinemas on February 10.