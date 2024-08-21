Twitter
Meet Nareshi Meena, 1st Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 contestant to attempt 1 crore question, battling incurable brain tumour

Nareshi Meena appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 and became the first contestant to reach the one-crore question.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 04:48 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Meet Nareshi Meena, 1st Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 contestant to attempt 1 crore question, battling incurable brain tumour
Image credit: Twitter
Amitabh Bachchan is back with the 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). His return to hosting is a treat for fans who love watching him as the host of the show. This season’s theme, "Zindagi hai, har mod par sawaal puchegi, jawaab toh dena hoga," features Nareshi Meena from Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan

Nareshi Meena from Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, appeared on the show and became the first contestant to reach the one-crore question with her smart answers. At 27, she has faced major challenges, including brain tumour.

Nareshi Meena has taken her place on the hot seat of KBC 16. Starting tonight, August 21, she will face a Rs 1 crore question on the show. Currently, Nareshi works as a supervisor in the Women's Empowerment Department. She hopes her appearance will inspire other women and girls to seize new opportunities.

Nareshi said that if she wins, she will use the prize money to treat her brain tumor and retrieve her mother’s jewelry, which was sold to pay for her treatment. Her father, a simple farmer, has always supported her education.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan got emotional during the first episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati and said, "I can't come up with the words to thank you for your prayers which gave a new life to Kaun Banega Crorepati, which illuminated this stage again, and which reunited a family and allowed me to be present among you. I salute this country's people for the resurrection, rebuilding, and rebirth of KBC (greets the camera with a namaste). This stage is yours, this game is yours, and this season is only yours. To respect your love, I'll be present before you with twice the effort. And I believe you'll keep reassuring me by holding my hand." 

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan recently won hearts with his performance in Kalki 2898 AD which also starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan among others in key roles. The film became a huge hit at the box office and broke several records earning over Rs 1000 crore at the box office.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
