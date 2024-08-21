Nani slams Arshad Warsi after he says Prabhas looked like 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'Person that you are...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

REVEALED: Reason behind road rage in Badlapur

India’s Youngest Billionaire Pearl Kapur attends key business meeting hosted by Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan at...

Watch: Indian men's hockey team celebrates historic Olympic bronze with joyous roadshow in Bhubaneswar

'If you shout at me, I will...': Taapsee Pannu opens up on her fight with paparazzi, says 'I am not public property'

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato to buy new business for Rs 2048 crore from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
REVEALED: Reason behind road rage in Badlapur

REVEALED: Reason behind road rage in Badlapur

India’s Youngest Billionaire Pearl Kapur attends key business meeting hosted by Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan at...

India’s Youngest Billionaire Pearl Kapur attends key business meeting hosted by Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan at...

Watch: Indian men's hockey team celebrates historic Olympic bronze with joyous roadshow in Bhubaneswar

Watch: Indian men's hockey team celebrates historic Olympic bronze with joyous roadshow in Bhubaneswar

Unusual animals that people keep at home

Unusual animals that people keep at home

9 most controversial catfights in Bollywood

9 most controversial catfights in Bollywood

Who are eligible for white passport in India?

Who are eligible for white passport in India?

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Swades child artiste Smit Sheth reveals why Shah Rukh Khan film failed at box office, demands film should... | Exclusive

Swades child artiste Smit Sheth reveals why Shah Rukh Khan film failed at box office, demands film should... | Exclusive

Ramayana casting director Mukesh Chhabra lands Ranbir's film in trouble with shocker: 'Ravana was right, woh pyaar...'

Ramayana casting director Mukesh Chhabra lands Ranbir's film in trouble with shocker: 'Ravana was right, woh pyaar...'

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Nani slams Arshad Warsi after he says Prabhas looked like 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'Person that you are...'

During a press conference for his film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Nani criticised Arshad Warsi's comments and said he got the 'most publicity' of his life because of Prabhas.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 08:50 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Nani slams Arshad Warsi after he says Prabhas looked like 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'Person that you are...'
Image credit: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Arshad Warsi's recent criticism of Prabhas' look in Kalki 2898 AD has sparked backlash and controversies. Fans reacted strongly to Arshad Warsi’s comment on Prabhas' acting, and now Nani has also slammed Arshad.

During a press conference for his film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Nani criticised Arshad Warsi's comments and said he got the 'most publicity' of his life because of Prabhas. He stated, "The person that you’re referring to, this must be the most publicity he has got in his life. You are unnecessarily glorifying an unimportant matter.”

Sudheer Babu has also criticized Arshad, calling his remark unprofessional. He took to his X handle and slammed Arshad for his 'joker' remark on Prabhas' performance in Kalki 2898 AD. He wrote, "It's okay to criticize constructively but it's never okay to bad-mouth. Never expected the absence of professionalism from Arshad Warsi. Prabhas' stature is too big for comments coming from small minds.."

On the Unfiltered by Samdish YouTube channel, Arshad Warsi shared his thoughts on Kalki 2898 AD. He said, "Meine Kalki 2898 AD dekhi, jo mujhe achi nahin lagi. Amit Ji (Bachchan) was unbelievable! I cannot believe it." Speaking about Prabhas, he added, "I am really sad but, why was he like a joker? Why?"

He further added, "I want to see a Mad Max yaar, I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana diya yaar. Kyun karte hai aisa mujhe nahi samaj mein aata hai (What have you made it. Why do filmmakers do this, I will never understand)."

Meanwhile, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan's film Kalki 2898 AD June 2024 and became the fourth-highest-grossing film in the country. It also stars Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, and Brahmanandam, along with cameos of Mrunal Thakur, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, Vijay Deverakonda, and Dulquer Salmaan. The movie also stars Kamal Haasan as Supreme Yaskin, who will be the main villain in Kalki Part Two. As per Sacnilk, Kalki 2898 AD grossed Rs 1041 crores worldwide. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja files Rs 5-crore defamation suit after former landlady accuses him of...

Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja files Rs 5-crore defamation suit after former landlady accuses him of...

Diversification Is The Answer to Geopolitical Uncertainties: Hemant Sood, Ludhiana

Diversification Is The Answer to Geopolitical Uncertainties: Hemant Sood, Ludhiana

Meet Imanvi, former Pakistani Army officer's daughter, Prabhas’ co-star in Hanu Raghavapudi film, who went viral for...

Meet Imanvi, former Pakistani Army officer's daughter, Prabhas’ co-star in Hanu Raghavapudi film, who went viral for...

How Nita Ambani dropped 18 kg when she joined son Anant Ambani in his quest to lose weight

How Nita Ambani dropped 18 kg when she joined son Anant Ambani in his quest to lose weight

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement