Nani slams Arshad Warsi after he says Prabhas looked like 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'Person that you are...'

During a press conference for his film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Nani criticised Arshad Warsi's comments and said he got the 'most publicity' of his life because of Prabhas.

Arshad Warsi's recent criticism of Prabhas' look in Kalki 2898 AD has sparked backlash and controversies. Fans reacted strongly to Arshad Warsi’s comment on Prabhas' acting, and now Nani has also slammed Arshad.

During a press conference for his film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Nani criticised Arshad Warsi's comments and said he got the 'most publicity' of his life because of Prabhas. He stated, "The person that you’re referring to, this must be the most publicity he has got in his life. You are unnecessarily glorifying an unimportant matter.”

Here it is, The real view of #Kalki2898AD‌ from north India. #Prabhas looks like Joker in the film says Arshad. He also added kalki could have been a good film like Mad Max but the actor and director failed to do so.

Sudheer Babu has also criticized Arshad, calling his remark unprofessional. He took to his X handle and slammed Arshad for his 'joker' remark on Prabhas' performance in Kalki 2898 AD. He wrote, "It's okay to criticize constructively but it's never okay to bad-mouth. Never expected the absence of professionalism from Arshad Warsi. Prabhas' stature is too big for comments coming from small minds.."

On the Unfiltered by Samdish YouTube channel, Arshad Warsi shared his thoughts on Kalki 2898 AD. He said, "Meine Kalki 2898 AD dekhi, jo mujhe achi nahin lagi. Amit Ji (Bachchan) was unbelievable! I cannot believe it." Speaking about Prabhas, he added, "I am really sad but, why was he like a joker? Why?"

He further added, "I want to see a Mad Max yaar, I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana diya yaar. Kyun karte hai aisa mujhe nahi samaj mein aata hai (What have you made it. Why do filmmakers do this, I will never understand)."

Meanwhile, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan's film Kalki 2898 AD June 2024 and became the fourth-highest-grossing film in the country. It also stars Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, and Brahmanandam, along with cameos of Mrunal Thakur, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, Vijay Deverakonda, and Dulquer Salmaan. The movie also stars Kamal Haasan as Supreme Yaskin, who will be the main villain in Kalki Part Two. As per Sacnilk, Kalki 2898 AD grossed Rs 1041 crores worldwide.

