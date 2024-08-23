Twitter
Bringar's CEO Balachandar Karthikeyan Receives Prestigious UAE Golden Visa

Nani regrets his 'publicity' remark for Arshad Warsi after he called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'We can rip...'

Nani regrets his 'publicity' remark for Arshad Warsi after he called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'We can rip...'

Nani regrets his 'publicity' remark for Arshad Warsi after he called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'We can rip...'

Nani regrets his 'publicity' remark for Arshad Warsi after he called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'We can rip...'

Bollywood

Nani regrets his 'publicity' remark for Arshad Warsi after he called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'We can rip...'

After Arshad Warsi said that Prabhas looked like a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD, Nani had said that this must be the most publicity the Dhamaal actor had received in his life. Now, Nani has heaped praises on Warsi and said that actors need to be cautious with their words.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 04:24 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Nani regrets his 'publicity' remark for Arshad Warsi after he called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'We can rip...'
Nani and Arshad Warsi/Instagram
Arshad Warsi recently found himself into trouble when he said that Prabhas looked like a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD. The Jolly LLB actor was heavily trolled by Prabhas fans for his comment. Speaking on Unfiltered by Samdish, Arshad had said, "I am really sad. Prabhas was like a joker. I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa? Mujhe nahin samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things? I never understand)."

Reacting to his statement, Telugu actor Nani slammed the Bollywood actor and said that this must be the most publicity that Arshad had received in his life. Talking at a press conference for his upcoming film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Nani spoke in Telugu, "The person that you’re referring to, this must be the most publicity he has got in his life. You are unnecessarily glorifying an unimportant matter." While the Dasara actor received praises from Prabhas fans, the Hindi audience found his remark an insult to the Dhamaal actor.

Now, in his recent interview, Nani has said that he regrets what he said about Arshad and his choice of words was poor. Talking to Mid-Day, he said, "I had only heard what he had commented because the cut clips were were all over social media, like how mine was everywhere yesterday. See, it's about a very dear person. When it's about a person you really love, you immediately react and say, 'Why are you giving so much importance to an unimportant matter?' But after seeing a lot of reactions on social media, I went back and watched the whole thing in entirety. So, now I understand it. The whole thing has been blown out of proportion through media and social media. And even my reaction has been blown out of proportion."

The Jersey actor added that actors need to be cautious with their words as he continued, "Arshad Warsi ji is a very good actor and we all loved him in Munna Bhai, not just north or south, but the whole of India. It's a household movie. When we sit with our friends in our homes, we can rip films and actors apart. But being actors, we need to be extra careful with our choice of words. So, in that way, him and me, both are victims."

"Definitely, my choice of words was also poor. The biggest thing that you can do is accept your regret. But what I am also saying is that it sounds so bad when it's translated. In this situation, the journalist was constantly trying to bring that question everywhere, and I was trying to say that they are giving it too much importance. Someone mentioned their opinion and there was reaction to it, that's how it started off. One comment from that or this side will be blown out of proportion. And if we slipped, it's high time we took responsibility, whether it's me or someone else", Nani concluded.

