Nani opened up about Bollywood getting love and acceptance in South for decades, and also denied Salman Khan's statement about 'Hindi films not getting huge numbers in South'.

Telugu star Nani has reacted to Salman Khan's statement about Bollywood not getting acceptance in South, and denied his claim, stating that love for Hindi cinema has been there in South for decades. The actor-producer will soon be leading Hit: The Third Case, and to promote his film, Nani joins DNA India with KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty. For the unversed, Salman made a statement about the lack of acceptance of Hindi cinema in South, while promoting his last film, Sikandar. In a conversation with the media, Salman said that when people in South see him, they will go 'bhai-bhai', but they won't watch his films in the theatre.

Ask Nani about the lack of acceptance of Bollywood in South, and he instantly adds, "Woh (Hindi) original hai, yeh (South) baad mein aaya. Yeh South ko jo pyaar mil raha hai, woh recent hai. Magar jo Bollywood ko pyaar milta hai South mein, woh toh decades se hai. Waha har ek aadmi ko aap punchenge 'Aapka favourite Hindi film konsi hai', toh they will have childhood memories of Amitabh Bachchan. They will talk about so many films. So we always watched (Hindi) films - 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai', were blockbusters in Hyderabad and other southern states. Everyone is now lapping South, but Hindi cinema always lapped up across the country."

Watch the trailer of Hit 3

DNA further shares Salman's views about the South audience not accepting Bollywood films, and its stars, and Nani instantly replies, "Nahi-nahi, waha nahi chale? Bina chale kaise superstar ban gaye? 100% chalti hai, and we all love him. We all watched so many films of Salman. Movies like 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' have cultural importance there. 'Didi Tera Dewar Deewana' and other songs, we used to play at our wedding." Even Srinidhi Shetty joins Nani, and adds, "Hindi movies were general to everyone. We all used to watch." Nani asserts that Salman's statement has been interpreted, and says, "Maybe misinterpret kiya hoga, unke statement. Unhe pata hoga ki kitne films chali hai yaha." Hit: The Third Case will release in India on May 1.