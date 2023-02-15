Piyush Mishra says Tamasha co-star Ranbir Kapoor 'nangi baatein karta hai'

Credit: Piyush Mishra and Ranbir Kapoor fans/Instagram

Piyush Mishra, in his recent interview, talked about his equation with Ranbir Kapoor who starred with him in the 2015 Imtiaz Ali directorial Tamasha. He recalled the time when he worked with him and said that the actor has a magical personality.

While speaking to Mashable India, Piyush Mishra said, “Ranbir aisa ladka hai, bahut badhiya actor hai, jaadugar insaan hai. Talkative hai, usse baatcheet karne mein bada mazaa aata hai.” He further mentioned, “Kai baar besharmi ki baatein karta hai, adhiktar besharmi ki baatein karta hai. Nangi baatein karta hai. Bada mujhe intrigue karta hai!. (Ranbir is such a boy, he is a very great actor, he is a good human being, he is so talkative, sometimes it intrigues me).”

Meanwhile, it’s a well-known fact that Ranbir Kapoor is a private person. However, on Valentine’s Day, he surprised everyone by sending out an adorable message to his wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha during a live event in Noida.

On Tuesday, Ranbir and music composer Pritam held a concert at Galgotias University to promote their upcoming rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. From grooving to his song Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai to singing Kesariya, Ranbir truly entertained the audience at the promotional event. The best part of the event was Ranbir giving a V-Day shoutout to Alia and Raha.

"Happy Valentines Day to my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha, I love you girls " - #RanbirKapoor at Galgotias University event pic.twitter.com/Yfpr85YEPl — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) February 14, 2023

He said, "Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you guys. Sabse pehle, I would like to wish my two loves a Happy Valentine’s Day - my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha. I love you girls and I miss you."

The video capturing Ranbir’s message to his "loves" has been doing the rounds on the internet, leaving fans in awe of him. Reacting to the clip, a social media user commented, "How sweet." "Ranbir is husband and father goals," another one commented.

On the personal front, Alia and Ranbir became parents to Raha on November 6, 2022. Announcing the baby’s arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

The power couple, who tied the knot on April 14, 2022, announced their pregnancy in June 2022. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in director Karan Johar’s Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama film Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. (With inputs from ANI)