Nandita Das roasts celebrities walking Cannes red carpet with subtle dig: 'It is a festival of films and not of clothes'

Nandita Das at Cannes in 2017

Actress-turned-filmmaker Nandita Das reminisced her old appearances at the Cannes Film Festival recently. In the process, she also took a subtle dig t celebrities walking the red carpet at the prestigious film festival and the media spotlight on them. Nandita has been to Cannes five times previously, everytime to showcase one of her films.

Over the years, Cannes Film Festival, which is currently underway, has also become a sort of fashion event with many celebs from around the world being invited by brands to walk the red carpet and up the glamour quotient. At its heart, however, it remains a celebration of films. On Sunday, Nandita took to Facebook to share some of her old memories from the festival and wrote, “Sadly missing Cannes this year. Sometimes people seem to forget that it is a festival of films and not of clothes!”

Nandita’s post was soon shared on various platforms on social media with many fans agreeing with her assessment. One wrote, “She's not criticising the festival, she's criticising us(the audience) and the media. She's saying that we should have cared about our films that went there more than we care about some random celebrity's fashion there.” Anotherw wrote, “People seem to forget, Cannes is about films not about designers and fashion!” Many even wondered when exactly did Cannes make this switch. “I am wondering how a film festival turned into a drugstore version of Met Gala,” read one comment.

Nandita did share a number of pictures of herself from Cannes from over the years and sparked a conversation about her presence there as well. “Considering I can’t show you the amazing films I watched or the conversations I have had or take you back in time when Manto premiered there. Here are a few images through the years in Cannes. And only the ones in Saris as there is a fair amount of chatter about the ‘celebrities who wore saris in Cannes’. Well it is surely my go-to garment. Simple, elegant and Indian. Least fussy - easy to get in and get out of it,” she wrote.

Nandita Das was in Cannes on four occasions - 2005, 20013, and from 2016-2018. This year, a number of Indian celebs are at Cannes, ranging from Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan and Anushka Sharma. However, almost all of them are there as part of some brand association. The only Indian film being screened at the festival this uear is Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy, for which the filmmaker has reached France.