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Nana Patekar was set to appear in premiere episode of Madhuri Dixit's Marathi KBC Kon Honar Crorepati

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Nana Patekar was set to appear in premiere episode of Madhuri Dixit's Marathi KBC Kon Honar Crorepati

Nana Patekar would have been the first guest on Madhuri Dixit-hosted Kon Honar Crorepati, which premieres on Monday. Now, Sonali Bendre has replaced the late actor.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 10, 2026, 08:30 AM IST

Nana Patekar was set to appear in premiere episode of Madhuri Dixit's Marathi KBC Kon Honar Crorepati
Madhuri Dixit and Nana Patekar in Wajood
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Life is truly unpredictable. Veteran actor Nana Patekar was supposed to make a special appearance on the premiere episode of Madhuri Dixit-hosted Kon Honar Crorepati (KHC), the Marathi version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, with the shoot scheduled for Thursday. However, fate had other plans. Patekar passed away on Thursday at the age of 75 years after suffering a cardiac arrest. Now, Sonali Bendre will be replacing him and joining Madhuri Dixit for the first episode of Kn Honar Crorepati, which premieres on Monday, October 12, at 9 PM on Sony LIV and Sony Marathi.

Madhuri Dixit's tribute for Nana Patekar

After Patekar's death, Madhuri shared her heartfelt condolences on Instagram, writing, "A great artist, a powerful personality and an unforgettable voice...With Nana Patekar’s passing, the film industry has lost a treasured and legendary actor. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. A heartfelt tribute." Nana Patekar and Madhuri Dixit worked together in the critically acclaimed films Parinda in 1989 and Prahaar: The Final Attack in 1991, before they were paired together for the first time in Wajood in 1998.

Nana Patekar recent films

Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his Donje farmhouse in Pune on Thursday night. He began his acting career with the 1978 film Gaman and went on to deliver acclaimed performances in movies such as Parinda, Prahaar, Angaar, Krantiveer, Tiranga, Khamoshi, and Ab Tak Chhappan. Earlier this year, he was seen playing a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, which also starred Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Patekar also made a cameo appearance in Anil Kapoor-led Subedaar, which directly released on Prime Video. The late actor will be seen next in Maddock's horror comedy Shakti Shalini headlined by Aneet Padda.

READ | 'Nana Patekar was the biggest demon': Tanushree Dutta says late actor made her life hell after #MeToo allegations

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