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Nana Patekar wanted to act with Sunny Deol in Gadar 3, reveals Anil Sharma: 'He asked me to write a role for him'

Nana Patekar had lent his voice for Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in 2023 and headlined the family drama Vanvaas in 2024 - both films directed by Anil Sharma. Now, Sharma has revealed that he was working to write a new role for Nana Patekar in Gadar 3 and was going to narrate him his next film Arjun Naga.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 10, 2026, 10:28 AM IST

Nana Patekar wanted to act with Sunny Deol in Gadar 3, reveals Anil Sharma: 'He asked me to write a role for him'
Nana Patekar wanted to be a part of Gadar 3
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Filmmaker Anil Sharma has revealed that veteran actor Nana Patekar wanted to act in his next two directorials - Gadar 3 and Arjun Naga. Patekar died in the early hours of Thursday after suffering a heart attack. The 75-year-old was found unconscious at his Goa apartment and was taken to a private hospital where he was declared dead. Sharma worked with Patekar on the 2023 blockbuster Gadar 2, headlined by Sunny Deol, for which he lent his voice, and later reunited with him for the 2024 family drama Vanvaas.

Nana Patekar was excited for Gadar 3 and Arjun Naga

The director said he had spoken to Patekar a few days ago about his upcoming projects and the actor had asked him to write a character for him in Gadar 3. "I spoke to him a few days ago about Gadar 3 and Arjun Naga. He was excited to collaborate again. It was he who asked me to write a role for him in Gadar 3. We were working on developing his character. Also, I was going to narrate him Arjun Naga," Sharma told PTI.

Anil Sharma was 'shocked beyond words' by Nana Patekar's death

According to the filmmaker, Patekar was a "disciplined and collaborative actor". "He was a sincere actor, he would come fully prepared on the sets on time. Whatever doubts he would have about the scene, character or story, he would discuss beforehand. He would respect a director," Sharma said. The director said he was "shocked beyond words" by Patekar's death. "It’s an emotional moment for me. He was like an elder brother to me. He was an inspirational figure. He was not just a great actor but a deeply understanding human being. It is difficult to find someone like him," he said.

Nana Patekar recent films 

Nana Patekar began his acting career with the 1978 film Gaman and went on to deliver acclaimed performances in movies such as Parinda, Prahaar, Angaar, Krantiveer, Tiranga, Khamoshi, and Ab Tak Chhappan. Earlier this year, he was seen playing a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, which also starred Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Patekar also made a cameo appearance in Anil Kapoor's Subedaar, which directly released on Prime Video. The late actor will be seen next in Aneet Padda-starrer Shakti Shalini, which is the next installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, Stree 2, and Thamma.

READ | Nana Patekar was set to appear in premiere episode of Madhuri Dixit's Marathi KBC Kon Honar Crorepati

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