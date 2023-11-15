Nana Patekar slaps fan trying to take selfie with him in viral video, Twitter slams him: 'Tanushree Dutta galat nahi...'

Nana Patekar was caught smacking a fan in the head after the latter tried to take a selfie with him during a film shoot.

A viral video has caught actor Nana Patekar slapping a fan on the back of his head while he was trying to take a selfie with the star. The incident reportedly took place in Varanasi where the National Award-winning actor is shooting an upcoming film. The video, which has since been shared widely on social media, has seen Nana been criticised and trolled for what many are calling ‘arrogant’ and ‘abusive’ behaviour.

The video shows Nana, in attire for a shot, standing in the middle of a busy street during the shoot. Then, a fan appears next to him, greets him and proceeds to take out his phone to take a selfie with the actor. Nana loses his cool and smacks the fan on the back of his head angrily before on-set security escorts the fan away from the actor. Nana is then seen gesturing at the fan with his finger.

Would this make Nana Patekar the most arrogant and angry celebrity? Or does someone else beat him to it?

The video has evoked mixed reactions from fans online. On Twitter, it was shared by one user with the caption: “Would this make Nana Patekar the most arrogant and angry celebrity?” Many agreed with the assessment. One replied, “This man is crazy. This is his reality.” Many other invoked the name of actress Tanushree Dutta, who had famously accused Nana of sexual misconduct during the Me Too movement. “Tanushree Dutta ab galat nahi lagti hai (Tanushree Dutta does not seem wrong now),” read one comment.

However, many fans defended Nana’s actions too, saying that the selfie-seeker was disturbing the shoot and the actor had every right to be annoyed. One fan tweeted, “You want him to give flower? He is working and disturbing him is a right thing.” The general consensus was that Nana did over-react but the fan was at fault too. “Maybe Nana could have reacted better but if he was shooting a movie scene then it can get disturbing,” summed up one Twitter user.

Nana Patekar was most recently seen on screen in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War. While the actor received praise for his performance in the film, it did not do too well at the box office.