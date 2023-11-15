Headlines

Doda bus accident: 10 dead as bus plunges into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir

Chhath Puja 2023: Bank, school holidays announced in several states; check full list here

Nana Patekar slaps fan trying to take selfie with him in viral video, Twitter slams him: 'Tanushree Dutta galat nahi...'

India, US sign MoU to connect and enhance innovation in startups working in critical and emerging tech in both countries

US, UK imposes 3rd round of sanctions on individuals, entities supporting Hamas

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nana Patekar slaps fan trying to take selfie with him in viral video, Twitter slams him: 'Tanushree Dutta galat nahi...'

India, US sign MoU to connect and enhance innovation in startups working in critical and emerging tech in both countries

YouTube to label videos that have been created using AI tools, aims to curb misinformation

7 health benefits of drinking pomegranate juice

6 reasons you should not drink lemon water in morning

Everyday Indian spices for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Nana Patekar slaps fan trying to take selfie with him in viral video, Twitter slams him: 'Tanushree Dutta galat nahi...'

Who is Hania Aamir? Know why fans are calling her Pakistan's Anushka Sharma at World Cup, what's her link to Babar Azam

Meet Bollywood actress who made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan, had affair with Leander Paes, face got damaged in...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Nana Patekar slaps fan trying to take selfie with him in viral video, Twitter slams him: 'Tanushree Dutta galat nahi...'

Nana Patekar was caught smacking a fan in the head after the latter tried to take a selfie with him during a film shoot.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 01:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A viral video has caught actor Nana Patekar slapping a fan on the back of his head while he was trying to take a selfie with the star. The incident reportedly took place in Varanasi where the National Award-winning actor is shooting an upcoming film. The video, which has since been shared widely on social media, has seen Nana been criticised and trolled for what many are calling ‘arrogant’ and ‘abusive’ behaviour.

The video shows Nana, in attire for a shot, standing in the middle of a busy street during the shoot. Then, a fan appears next to him, greets him and proceeds to take out his phone to take a selfie with the actor. Nana loses his cool and smacks the fan on the back of his head angrily before on-set security escorts the fan away from the actor. Nana is then seen gesturing at the fan with his finger.

The video has evoked mixed reactions from fans online. On Twitter, it was shared by one user with the caption: “Would this make Nana Patekar the most arrogant and angry celebrity?” Many agreed with the assessment. One replied, “This man is crazy. This is his reality.” Many other invoked the name of actress Tanushree Dutta, who had famously accused Nana of sexual misconduct during the Me Too movement. “Tanushree Dutta ab galat nahi lagti hai (Tanushree Dutta does not seem wrong now),” read one comment.

However, many fans defended Nana’s actions too, saying that the selfie-seeker was disturbing the shoot and the actor had every right to be annoyed. One fan tweeted, “You want him to give flower? He is working and disturbing him is a right thing.” The general consensus was that Nana did over-react but the fan was at fault too. “Maybe Nana could have reacted better but if he was shooting a movie scene then it can get disturbing,” summed up one Twitter user.

Nana Patekar was most recently seen on screen in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War. While the actor received praise for his performance in the film, it did not do too well at the box office.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tiger 3 box office collection day 2: Salman Khan film beats Jawan, Gadar 2's second day hauls; crosses Rs 100 crore

Meet shepherd's son, Class 12 topper who fought the odds and cracked NEET, scored...

Happy Govardhan Puja 2023: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice in this critically acclaimed blockbuster film

Subrata Roy, Sahara Group founder, dies at 75 after prolonged illness

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE