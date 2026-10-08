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Nana Patekar's poignant final message before death: 'We all have to go someday'

Nana Patekar, who died of cardiac arrest in Goa on October 8, had spoken about death and the uncertainty of life at a public event just four days earlier.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 08, 2026, 02:59 PM IST

Nana Patekar's poignant final message before death: 'We all have to go someday'
Credit: Twitter
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Veteran actor Nana Patekar died at 5:20 am on Thursday, October 8, after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was 74.

Interestingly, just four days before his death, Nana had spoken about mortality and the uncertainty of life while addressing a gathering in Dona Paula, Goa.

Nana attended an event in Goa on October 4

On October 4, Nana attended the installation ceremony of Samraat Club International, State-I, at Taj Cidade de Goa in Dona Paula.

A video shared by PTI on X showed the actor addressing the audience. Dressed in a white kurta and white gamcha, Nana spoke about former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and praised his way of working as a politician.

During the same address, he also reflected on how unpredictable life can be.

Speaking in Marathi, Nana said, "We all have to go someday. I don't know whether I will be here tomorrow or not. Every person's life will eventually reach that point. But before that happens, I have to ask myself: am I able to do what I want to do?"

Nana Patekar died after cardiac arrest

Nana suffered a severe cardiac arrest at his Goa residence early Thursday morning. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors tried to revive him. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, said that doctors performed CPR for 45 minutes but could not save the actor.

"Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived," the doctor said. He added, "A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted."

Nana's death leaves Bollywood shocked

The actor's death has left the film industry in mourning. Several colleagues and friends, including Akshay Kumar, Prakash Raj and Ram Gopal Varma, paid tribute to him on social media.

Nana was known for his powerful screen presence and his work across Hindi and Marathi cinema.

Nana Patekar's journey from theatre to Bollywood

Born on January 1, 1951, Nana began his career in theatre before moving to films. He went on to build a career spanning nearly five decades and appeared in around 90 films. He became known for playing intense and realistic characters, often taking on complex roles. Apart from acting, Nana also worked as a director and writer.

His career included several acclaimed performances, and he remained one of the most recognisable names in Indian cinema.

Nana was last seen in O'Romeo

Nana's last film appearance was in O'Romeo, which also starred Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary and Disha Patani.

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