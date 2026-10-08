Nana Patekar’s last rites to be held at his Pune farmhouse, son Malhar confirms

Veteran actor Nana Patekar’s last rites will be performed at his farmhouse in Donje village near Pune after his mortal remains are brought from Goa.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar’s last rites will be performed at his farmhouse in Donje village near Pune, Maharashtra, his son Malhar Patekar has confirmed.

The actor’s final rites will take place after his mortal remains are brought to Pune from Goa.

Nana Patekar’s body to be brought from Goa

Nana Patekar’s mortal remains are currently in Goa, where the necessary post-mortem formalities will be completed. After the formalities, his body will be transported to Pune for the final rites at his farmhouse in Donje village.

Son Malhar confirms funeral plans

Nana’s son Malhar Patekar confirmed that the family has decided to conduct the actor’s last rites at the Pune farmhouse. Further details about the timing of the funeral are expected to be shared by the family.

Nana Patekar, who had a career spanning several decades, was known for his memorable performances across Hindi and Marathi cinema. His death has prompted an outpouring of grief from the film industry and fans.

He passed away at 5:20 AM today after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence. Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived. A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted, Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology Department at Manipal