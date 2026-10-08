Nana Patekar’s Kargil story: Actor left films, joined Indian Army at career peak, lost 20 kg while serving at the front

Nana Patekar, who passed away at 75, once put his acting career on hold to serve alongside Indian soldiers during the Kargil War after receiving special permission from Defence Minister George Fernandes.

Nana Patekar's connection with the Indian Army was far deeper than his public support for soldiers and veterans. At the height of his acting career, the actor travelled to the Kargil region during the 1999 war and spent more than two weeks close to the Line of Control.

The experience was physically demanding. Nana later revealed that he weighed 76 kg when he reached Srinagar but returned at just 56 kg.

"I was 76 kg when I reached Srinagar. By the time I came back, I was 56 kg," he recalled.

The actor also became part of the Quick Response Team during his time with the forces. For a few days, he also worked at a hospital at the Army base, helping in whatever way he could.

How Nana Patekar ended up serving during the Kargil War

Nana's decision to go to the war zone was not sudden. He already had a strong connection with the Army because of the preparation for his film Prahaar.

In the early 1990s, Nana spent three years living and training with the Maratha Light Infantry while working on the film. That experience gave him an understanding of military life and training that was very different from that of most actors.

When the Kargil War began in 1999, he wanted to put that experience to use and join the soldiers at the front.

Army officers initially refused Nana's request

Nana approached senior officers from the division and asked if he could accompany the troops. His request, however, was turned down.

He was told that such permission could only come from the Defence Minister. Nana then decided to approach George Fernandes, who was serving as Defence Minister at the time.

The actor spoke about the episode during his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati with Amitabh Bachchan.

"I knew our Defence Minister George Fernandes ji, so I called him," Nana recalled on KBC, "Even he said it is impossible. I told him that even though the training for commission is six months, I trained for three years. He was surprised and asked me about it. After learning of my experience with the Maratha Light Infantry, he asked me, ‘When do you want to go?’

Nana was already a two-time National Award winner

What makes the episode even more unusual is that Nana was not an aspiring actor trying to find his place in the industry at the time. He had already established himself as one of India's leading performers and had won two National Awards.

Yet, when the war broke out, he chose to temporarily step away from his film career and travel to the battlefield.

In August 1999, he spent over a fortnight near the LoC, where he stayed with soldiers and experienced the difficult conditions faced by troops during the conflict.

His Army association continued beyond Kargil

Nana's relationship with the armed forces continued long after the Kargil War. He became associated with the Territorial Army and was known for supporting soldiers, veterans and their families.

His contribution to the armed forces therefore went beyond his film roles or public appearances. His decision to personally serve alongside troops during the Kargil War remains one of the most remarkable chapters of his life.

Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa, with his son Malhar confirming the news to local media.