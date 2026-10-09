Nana Patekar’s death in Goa: Police register ‘unnatural death’ case, begin probe

Goa Police have registered an Unnatural Death case following Nana Patekar's death at his Dona Paula residence, as officials conduct a routine inquiry into the circumstances of his death.

Goa Police have started an inquiry into the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar, who died at his residence in Dona Paula on Thursday morning.

The Panaji Police registered an Unnatural Death (UD) case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), according to Hindustan Times. The inquiry is being led by PSI Nitin Naik.

Police records state that the National Award-winning actor was brought to the casualty ward of Manipal Hospital in Bambolim from his home at Ocean Park, Dona Paula. He was declared brought dead.

Why did police register a case?

The UD case does not by itself indicate that the actor's death was suspicious. Such cases are routinely registered when a person dies at home and is brought to hospital without signs of life. In Nana's case, the hospital informed the police after registering a medico-legal case (MLC). The inquiry allows authorities to establish the circumstances of the death and rule out any foul play.

Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, told ANI, “They shifted him to our hospital at around 4:20 or 4:30 am. We also tried our best, but he was brought dead. Then we had to file a police case because there's an MLC (medico-legal case).”

Nana died after cardiac arrest

Nana Patekar, 75, died at his Goa residence after suffering a cardiac arrest. The actor was later flown to Pune, where his mortal remains were taken to his farmhouse in Donje. He was cremated with full state honours on Thursday night.

Thousands of people gathered at the farmhouse to pay their final respects.

Son Malhar speaks about Nana's legacy

After performing the last rites, Nana's son Malhar Patekar spoke to the media and reflected on his father's life and work.

“A person like Nana Saheb never truly leaves us; his achievements have made him immortal. Secondly, he always believed that everyone should come together and follow a righteous path on a global scale. Thirdly, regarding the future--carrying forward the vision Nana Saheb left behind is how we will shape the life ahead.”

Why was the funeral held late at night?

The late timing of the funeral meant that several Bollywood personalities could not attend the last rites.

Malhar explained that the family had been waiting for Nana's mortal remains to be brought from Goa to the farmhouse in Donje.

“We were in Goa, and his mortal remains were to be brought to the farmhouse in the village. We expected it to arrive earlier, but it took us some time. We proceeded (with the last rites today) because the tragedy occurred early this morning, so a significant amount of time had already passed. That is why we decided to go ahead with it today.”

Nana Patekar survived by wife and son

Nana Patekar is survived by his wife, Neelkanthi Patekar, and son, Malhar.

His death marked the end of a career spanning several decades in Hindi and Marathi cinema, while his social work through the Naam Foundation also remained an important part of his public life.