Anil Kapoor shared that directors are scared to work with Nana Patekar due to his anger issues in an old video from the Vanvaas promotions.

Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor have worked together in the cult Bollywood films Parinda (1989) and Welcome (2007). The veteran actor Nana sat down with his friend and co-star Anil for an informal discussion called Legends Unplugged during the promotions of his last release Vanvaas, which hit theatres in December 2024.

During their conversation, the Woh Saat Din actor asked the Krantiveer actor why he doesn't attend Bollywood parties, to which the latter replied, "Ek pauaa toh hai, woh main mere ghar mein apna pee sakta hoon toh mujhe kyun jaana hai udhar, wahan ghatiya kuch log hote hain, woh peene ka bahaana leke tumse aake ghatiya baatein karte hain, fir woh gaali-galoch hoti hai, aur apna toh dimaag aisa hai ki do jhaapad laga do (Why do I need to go to a party to have a drink? I can do that at home. Plus, that’s where you run into horrible people who say horrible things to you and put you in a bad mood. And I’m the kind of person who wouldn’t think twice before giving them two whacks).

Anil then further asked Nana when did his anger issues began, and Patekar said, "Anger ka issue nahi hai, woh agar bakwaas bolta hai, toh main maarunga hi (It’s not about anger. If someone misbehaves with you, of course, he’s going to get it). Kapoor added, "Har aadmi ko thodi maarna hota hai yaar, pyaar se bhi samjha sakta hai (You don't have to hit every person, you can also make them understand nicely)", and then Nana stated, "Woh pyaar se samajhne wali haalat mein ho toh samjhaayein naa, woh poora pee ke dhutt hai, usko kya pyaar se samjhaayenge? (To make him understand nicely, he first has to be in that state. He is completely drunk, how can you make him understand?)."

The 68-year-old Anil then shared that directors are scared to work with him due to his anger and said, "Thoda image change kar yaar. Tu hai nahi aisa toh kyun aise karta hai? Mujhe maalum hai tu aisa nahi hai (You need to change your image. You aren’t really like this, I know it)", and Nana ended this discussion by saying, "74 ki umar mein main apne aap ko change nahi kar sakta (I can't change myself at the age of 74)."