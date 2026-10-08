Nana Patekar passes away: From earning Rs 35 at 13 to becoming one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated actors; a look at his journey

From working at the age of 13 and surviving on one meal a day to winning National Awards and the Padma Shri, Nana Patekar’s life was a story of struggle, talent and determination.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at 5:20 AM today after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence. Doctors performed CPR for 45 minutes but could not revive him. A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and his post-mortem examination will be conducted, Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, said.

Born into a Marathi family in Maharashtra

Born Vishwanath Patekar on January 1, 1951, Nana Patekar was from Murud-Janjira in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. He came from a Marathi family and grew up in humble circumstances.

His father was Dinkar Patekar and his mother was Sanjanabai Patekar. Nana was married to Neelkanti Patekar and they have a son, Malhar Patekar.

Nana Patekar’s journey to stardom was far removed from the usual story of an actor who enters films with a dream of becoming famous. Before audiences knew him as one of Indian cinema’s most powerful performers, he was a young boy who had to work to help his family.

His childhood was marked by financial hardship. He started working when he was only 13 and continued his education alongside it. Those early years shaped the way he looked at life and remained an important part of his personality even after he became a celebrated actor.

He started working at just 13

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Nana recalled how he had to grow up early because of his circumstances. “I began working at 13. So in a way, I grew up much faster.”

He was studying in Class 9 at the time and worked during the day before attending school in the evening. “I used to work during the day and attend school in the evening. I was in Class 9 at the time,” he said.

Nana also remembered earning only Rs 35 a month during those days. His financial situation was so difficult that he survived on just one meal a day. But those struggles did not stop him from continuing his education or pursuing his interests.

From a difficult childhood to the world of acting

Born Vishwanath Patekar in Maharashtra, Nana eventually studied at Mumbai’s Sir J.J. Institute of Applied Art. His interest in acting grew through theatre, and he slowly began finding work in films.

His Hindi film debut came with Gaman in 1978. For several years, however, he remained away from the image of a conventional Bollywood star. He took on character roles and built his reputation through the strength of his performances.

His breakthrough came with films such as Salaam Bombay! and Parinda. His performance in Parinda earned him his first National Film Award and Filmfare Award.

Krantiveer made him a leading actor

Nana’s career reached another major high with Krantiveer in 1994. His performance won him the National Film Award for Best Actor as well as the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

He continued to take on very different characters. From intense and negative roles in films such as Agni Sakshi and Apaharan to powerful performances in Ab Tak Chhappan and Raajneeti, Nana became known for bringing a strong personality to every character he played.

But he also showed that he could make audiences laugh.

His role as Uday Shetty in Welcome became one of the most loved comic performances of his career. The character introduced a different side of Nana to a much wider audience.

Natsamrat showed why he was different

Years into his career, Nana continued to take on demanding roles. In 2016, he played the central character of Ganpatrao Belwalkar in the Marathi film Natsamrat.The film and his performance were widely praised, and it became another important chapter in his career.

Across decades, Nana never fit neatly into one category. He could play a gangster, police officer, politician, villain, comedian or a deeply emotional character with the same intensity.

A career built on recognition, not just stardom

Nana Patekar was not known simply for being a popular actor. His career was backed by some of Indian cinema’s biggest honours.

He won three National Film Awards, four Filmfare Awards and other major honours. He was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contribution to cinema and the arts.

Yet his public image remained very different from that of a typical Bollywood celebrity. His simple lifestyle and his work for farmers and people affected by drought also became an important part of his legacy.

‘I decide it myself’

For Nana, the hardships of his childhood never disappeared from his understanding of life. But he eventually stopped allowing those circumstances to define him.

“I believe your situation decides your age,” he said.

He later added: “After a while, I didn’t let my circumstances decide my age. Now, I decide it myself, 18, 19… I’m as young as I choose to be,”

That thought perhaps captures Nana Patekar’s journey best. He began life with very little, started earning when most children were still dependent on their families, and eventually built a career that made him one of the most recognisable and respected actors in Indian cinema.

His story was never simply about becoming a star. It was about refusing to let a difficult beginning decide how far he could go.