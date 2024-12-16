In a recent conversation with Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar shared that he liked only Anil's performance in the 2023 blockbuster Animal.

Nana Patekar, known for his candid revelations, has recently shared why he had no interest in watching the 2023 movie Animal. In a recent conversation with Anil Kapoor for promoting his upcoming movie Vanvaas, Nana shared his views on the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer blockbuster.

The actor revealed that after watching the film, he called Anil and jokingly told him, "Teri film Anil-mal dekhi." While initially reluctant to watch the action-packed drama, Patekar admitted that once he did, he felt Anil Kapoor's performance stood out as the most restrained in the film. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri.

The film centers on Ranvijay (Ranbir), the ruthless son of a powerful industrialist (Anil Kapoor), whose strained relationship with his father spirals further into chaos after an assassination attempt on his father sets him on a path of vengeance and destruction. The film ended with the announcement of its sequel titled Animal Park.

Animal is one of the longest Indian films ever made in Bollywood, and it did extremely well commercially, both domestically and internationally. It earned Rs 554 crore net in India and grossed Rs 915 crore worldwide, even after receiving mixed to negative reviews from the critics.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial had divided the audiences completely. While the one half criticised the film for glorifying toxic masculinity and misogny, and for showcasing excessive violence, the other half called it raw and real, and asked the detractors to watch it as a movie instead of expecting a moral lesson in return.

