Nana Patekar dies at 75: Veteran star's LAST text message dropped major hint of his weak health, he admitted feeling unwell, doctor narrates his final hours

If Nana Patekar's demise has broken your heart, his last message will surely make your eyes moist. Read on to know his final text indicating about his ill health.

Nana Patekar's demise is nothing less than a nightmare for his millions of fans. On Thursday morning, October 8, Nana suffered a cardiac arrest at his Dona Paula residence in Goa. His death has created a sudden but permanent void in the film industry. However, in his last moments, Nana did feel unwell, and he conveyed his health in a text message.

As NDTV reported, three hours before his death at 5.20, Nana sent a message to his friend that he was not feeling well. However, the message went unanswered. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Department of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, Goa, told news agency ANI that after the message was ignored, a call was made, and his caretaker was sent to call an ambulance.

When did Nana text his friend?

According to Dr Salkar, Nana sent a message to his friend at around 2:30 am, affirming that he was not feeling well. Since it was late at night, the friend missed the message until Patekar called him. Dr Salkar said, "At around 2:30, he sent a message to his friend that he was not feeling well. But as it was nighttime, his friend could not see the message. He then called him. He (friend) went to his house at around 4 o'clock," "By that time, he (Patekar) was sweating... He was losing consciousness," he continued.

Also read: Meet Malhar Patekar: Late Nana Patekar's son who wished to join Army, later his star father denied to launch him in films due to..., now he's handling...

Nana Patekar stayed close to the hospital

Patekar stayed close to Manipal Hospital, and his caretaker was rushed to the hospital to fetch an ambulance. The doctor revealed, "His caretaker was sent to the hospital. He brought back our ambulance and our emergency room (ER) team responded. They initiated cardiac massage since he was unresponsive. Patekar was shifted to our hospital around 4:20-4:30 am. We tried our best, but he was brought dead." The doctor confirmed that despite giving cardiac massage for 45 mins to an hour, Patekar couldn't be saved and was declared dead at around 5:30 am.