Which Nana Patekar film was rejected by Sridevi, Kajol? Distributors also backed out, yet it became superhit and won National Award

Nana Patekar won his only National Film Award for Best Actor for Krantiveer, despite distributors initially considering backing out of the film. Sridevi and Kajol had rejected roles in the 1994 superhit, whose iconic climactic monologue was improvised by the late actor.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar has died, leaving behind a remarkable legacy of powerful performances across Hindi cinema. Among his most memorable films is the 1994 action drama Krantiveer, for which he won his only National Film Award for Best Actor. Nana has won two other National Film Awards, both for Best Supporting Actor for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Parinda and Partho Ghosh's Agni Sakshi.

Sridevi and Kajol rejected Krantiveer, Dimple Kapadia and Mamta Kulkarni replaced them

Interestingly, Krantiveer could have featured a different cast. According to IMDb, Sridevi was initially offered the role of Megha Dixit, which eventually went to Dimple Kapadia. Kajol was reportedly approached for Mamta’s role, later played by Mamta Kulkarni. Kulkarni had previously worked with Nana Patekar and Mehul Kumar in the 1993 film Tirangaa.

Distributors feared Krantiveer would flop but it became a superhit

The film's journey to the big screen was not without hurdles. Since Nana was playing the solo lead in a mainstream commercial film for the first time, some distributors initially considered backing out. Producer and director Mehul Kumar, however, assured them that he would bear their losses if the film failed at the box office. Their reservations disappeared after they watched the trial shows, and Krantiveer went on to become a superhit. The Nana Patekar-starrer earned Rs 9.35 crore net in India against a budget of Rs 3 crore.

Nana Patekar improvised the iconic monologue in Krantiveer climax

Among the film's most enduring moments is its climactic monologue, in which Nana's character confronts the crowd with the now-iconic line, "Aa gaye meri maut ka tamasha dekhne." The intensity of the scene has stayed with audiences for decades. In a conversation with The Lallantop, Nana revealed that the monologue was never written into the script and that he delivered it spontaneously. "I just said it, the whole dialogue. Now, if you will ask me, I will not remember a single word I blurted out that day," he said.

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