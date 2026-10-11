Nana Patekar death: Final post-mortem reveals actor died due to this reason

Nana Patekar’s final post-mortem report has confirmed that the veteran actor died of a massive heart attack caused by a blood clot in the main coronary artery. With the family ruling out foul play, the Goa Police are expected to close the unnatural death case soon.

The final post-mortem report in veteran actor Nana Patekar’s death case has confirmed that he died of natural causes following a massive heart attack. A team of doctors at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Bambolim established the cause of death, which was confirmed by the Goa Police to IANS. According to the police, the family has also been informed about the findings and has raised no objections to the medical report so far.

The final report stated that a blood clot in the main coronary artery had interrupted the blood supply to the actor’s heart, leading to cardiac arrest. At around 2:30 am on October 8, Patekar reportedly informed a family friend about his ill health via WhatsApp. He was subsequently rushed to Manipal Hospital in Dona Paula, where doctors declared him dead despite administering CPR for approximately 45 minutes.

The Panaji police had earlier registered a case of unnatural death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), under UD No. 62/2026. With the post-mortem report confirming natural causes and the family, including his son Malhar Patekar and nephew Prasad Patekar, ruling out foul play, the case is expected to be closed soon.

Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Donje, in Pune district, on Thursday. The actor was accorded a three-gun salute during his last rites. Several friends and members of the film fraternity, including Jackie Shroff, directors Anil Sharma and Anees Bazmee, and producer Firoz Nadiadwala, arrived in Donje to pay their final respects to the National Award-winning actor.

A large crowd also gathered to bid farewell to the veteran star. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid his last respects to Patekar at Pune airport before leaving for Mumbai, while Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the actor’s farmhouse in Pune to offer his condolences.

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