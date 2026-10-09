Nana Patekar cremated with full state honours in Pune as family, politicians and fans bid farewell

Veteran actor Nana Patekar was cremated at his Donje farmhouse in Pune on Thursday, hours after his death from cardiac arrest in Goa.

A large crowd gathered in Pune's Donje village on Thursday as veteran actor Nana Patekar was given a final farewell at his native place. Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Donje after his mortal remains were brought to Pune from Goa.

His final rites were performed by family members as people gathered to pay their respects. Chants of “Nana Saheb Amar Rahe, Amar Rahe” were heard during the ceremony.

Actor's mortal remains draped in tricolour

VIDEO | Pune: Actor Nana Patekar’s last rites performed with full state honours at his his farmhouse in Donje village. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/VUhta52wyq October 8, 2026

Patekar's mortal remains were wrapped in the Indian tricolour before the last rites. A wreath-laying ceremony was also held, with political leaders, film personalities, locals and people close to the actor gathering at the venue to pay their final respects.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Last rites of veteran actor Nana Patekar performed with state honours at his native village, Donje village in Pune Rural. He passed away in Goa today. https://t.co/sh2DtLvT4g — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2026

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and several other prominent personalities attended the ceremony.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Last rites of veteran actor Nana Patekar performed with state honours at his native village, Donje village in Pune Rural. He passed away in Goa today. https://t.co/sh2DtLvT4g — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2026

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Last rites of veteran actor Nana Patekar performed with state honours at his native village, Donje village in Pune Rural. He passed away in Goa today. https://t.co/7UerrCudAt — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2026

Three-shot rifle salute given to veteran actor

Patekar was accorded full state honours before his cremation.

He was given agni in the presence of his family, political leaders, colleagues and a large gathering of mourners. A three-shot rifle salute was also given as a mark of respect for his contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema.

Patekar's final journey from Goa to Pune

The actor's mortal remains were brought from Goa to Pune earlier in the evening after he died of cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa.

His body was then taken to his farmhouse in Donje, where he had expressed his wish to have his final rites performed.

Large crowd gathers to bid farewell

A large number of locals gathered at Donje to pay their last respects to the actor.

Patekar's work in both Hindi and Marathi cinema was remembered during the farewell. People also recalled his close connection with Maharashtra as they gathered to mourn the death of one of the state's most recognised actors.