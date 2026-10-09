FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Why was Nana Patekar cremated at almost midnight? Son Malhar Patekar explains

Why was Nana Patekar cremated at almost midnight? Son Malhar Patekar explains

Andhra Ashamed: 20-year-old student says in last video before death, 'Drunk men all around me'

Andhra Ashamed: 20-year-old student says in last video before death

Gold, Silver prices today, October 9, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, Silver prices today, October 9, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Nana Patekar cremated with full state honours in Pune as family, politicians and fans bid farewell

Veteran actor Nana Patekar was cremated at his Donje farmhouse in Pune on Thursday, hours after his death from cardiac arrest in Goa.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 09, 2026, 09:09 AM IST

Nana Patekar cremated with full state honours in Pune as family, politicians and fans bid farewell
Credit: Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A large crowd gathered in Pune's Donje village on Thursday as veteran actor Nana Patekar was given a final farewell at his native place. Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Donje after his mortal remains were brought to Pune from Goa.

His final rites were performed by family members as people gathered to pay their respects. Chants of “Nana Saheb Amar Rahe, Amar Rahe” were heard during the ceremony.

Actor's mortal remains draped in tricolour

Patekar's mortal remains were wrapped in the Indian tricolour before the last rites. A wreath-laying ceremony was also held, with political leaders, film personalities, locals and people close to the actor gathering at the venue to pay their final respects.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and several other prominent personalities attended the ceremony.

Three-shot rifle salute given to veteran actor

Patekar was accorded full state honours before his cremation.

He was given agni in the presence of his family, political leaders, colleagues and a large gathering of mourners. A three-shot rifle salute was also given as a mark of respect for his contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema.

Patekar's final journey from Goa to Pune

The actor's mortal remains were brought from Goa to Pune earlier in the evening after he died of cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa.

His body was then taken to his farmhouse in Donje, where he had expressed his wish to have his final rites performed.

Large crowd gathers to bid farewell

A large number of locals gathered at Donje to pay their last respects to the actor.

Patekar's work in both Hindi and Marathi cinema was remembered during the farewell. People also recalled his close connection with Maharashtra as they gathered to mourn the death of one of the state's most recognised actors.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US Green Card Row: TCS says PERM suspension won't impact business, applications in single digits
US Green Card Row: TCS says PERM suspension won't impact business
India taunts Sharif regime as 'Form 47 Govt' at UN, says Pakistan's Frankenstein is haunting it; what does it mean?
India taunts Sharif regime as 'Form 47 Govt' at UN, what does it mean?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi On Killing Spree: Rains boundaries, sixes, sends strong signals to selectors ahead of 2nd India vs West Indies T20I match
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi On Fire: Rains sixes in nets, sends message to selectors
Nana Patekar’s death in Goa: Police register ‘unnatural death’ case, begin probe
Nana Patekar’s death in Goa: Police register ‘unnatural death’ case, begin probe
Why was Nana Patekar cremated at almost midnight? Son Malhar Patekar explains
Why was Nana Patekar cremated at almost midnight? Son Malhar Patekar explains
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement