Nana Patekar confronts Anil Kapoor for having him replaced in Parinda with Jackie Shroff.

Nana Patekar is all set to entertain the audience in the upcoming movie, Vanvaas. During the film's promotion, Anil Kapoor joined him and Nana Patekar confronted him on his long-standing disappointment over being replaced by Jackie Shroff in the 1989 film Parinda, a decision which he believes was influenced by Anil.

Nana Patekar recalled how he was the first choice to play Anil Kapoor's brother in Parinda, but was replaced by Jackie Shroff later. Reflecting on the incident, Nana said, “You bullied me so much during Parinda. Let me tell you, I was going to play the brother’s role in the film. We’d even done rehearsals. Jackie was hired later, because of Anil."

He further added, “But I would like to thank him because if he hadn’t insisted on Jackie, I wouldn’t have got the role of Anna." Anil then explained his side, recalling his extensive behind-the-scenes experience in films, including Hum Paanch. “I might be wrong, but I felt that for my brother’s role in Parinda, Jackie would be the best choice. I’m being very honest with you."

Nana Patekar then said, “Because of your honesty, I lost the role. Do you realize I didn’t work with you for 19 years after that? I thought, ‘Yeh toh bada bakwaas aadmi hai yaar (He’s a terrible guy)." Defending himself, Anil Kapoor said, "It was nothing against you. I merely made a suggestion to the director, and the final decision was his. Remember this. These people fire off the shoulders of heroes."

Anil then explained that his suggestion was purely professional, adding, “Our family has been in the film business for 60 years, please know that I would never compromise on the film for anything. We are friends now, so many years later…" Nana Patekar expressed gratitude to Anil for supporting the promotion of Vanvaas, but noted, “You’ve changed now, but back then, you would behave like a star."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.