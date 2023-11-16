Nana Patekar breaks silence on viral video showing him slapping man taking his selfie: 'Ye galti se ho gaya...'

The video circulating on social media is from Varanasi where the 72-year-old Nana Patekar is shooting Journey with director Anil Sharma and his actor-son Utkarsh Sharma.

A video went viral on social media on Wednesay, November 15, which showed Nana Patekar was seen slapping a fan who tried to take selfie with the actor on the sets of the film Journey. The multiple National Award-winning actor was brutally trolled over the clip and was called "arrogant" by the netizens. Later, the film's director Anil Sharma clarified that the video is a shot from the film.

Now, a video has been shared by Nana Patekar's team in which the actor has broken his silence over the whole controversy. In the clip uploaded on the news agency ANI, the Welcome actor can be heard saying in Hindi, "A video is going viral where I have hit a boy. Though this sequence is a part of our film, we had one rehearsal. We were scheduled to have a second rehearsal. The director told me to begin. We were about to begin when the boy in the video came in."

"I didn't know who he was, I thought he was one of our crew so I slapped him as per the scene and I told him to leave. Later, I came to know that he was not a part of the crew. So, I was going to call him back but he ran away. Maybe his friend shot the video. I have never said no to anybody for a photo. I don't do this. This happened by mistake. If there is some misunderstanding, please forgive me. I will never do anything like this", Nana added.

Anil Sharma had clarified to PTI, "I have just come to know about this news. I was watching the same video just now. Nana has not hit anyone, rather that is a shot from my film. We were filming it on the road in the middle of Banaras, where a boy who comes near Nana has to be hit on the head. Shooting was going on and Nana also hit him."



Slap-Kalesh b/w Nana patekar and his fan over that guy wanted to take sfie with Nana without his permission in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/ZBtIRolnUj — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 15, 2023

The video circulating on social media is from Varanasi where the 72-year-old actor is shooting Journey with director Anil Sharma and his actor-son Utkarsh Sharma.