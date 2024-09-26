Twitter
Bollywood

Bollywood

Namrata Shirodkar once called Sridevi, Juhi Chawla ‘low society, frigid as ice’, said Madhuri Dixit is a…

Namrata Shirodkar's old comment on Sridevi, Juhi Chawla, and Madhuri Dixit went viral on social media.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 03:31 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Namrata Shirodkar once called Sridevi, Juhi Chawla ‘low society, frigid as ice’, said Madhuri Dixit is a…
Namrata Shirodkar on Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla


Namrata Shirodkar who impressed the audience with her performance in the films like Pukaar and Vaastav, left Bollywood after her marriage to superstar Mahesh Babu. Now, an old Rediff chat of the actress has gone viral again.

A Reddit user shared the conversation of Namrata Shirodkar with a fan and captioned the post, "I was going through Rediff Chat Archives, where they used to have a monthly group chat session with some artist, and people could chat with them and ask any questions (a bit like our AMA sessions nowadays). Namrata Shirodkar was invited for a chat session when she had just started shooting for her first film Pukar, which took 4 years to complete and release. During the chat session, someone asked her about her opinion on Sridevi, Juhi Chawla, and Madhuri Dixit. I was shocked by her comments on Sridevi: 'frigid as ice' and 'low society'. Same for Juhi. Not sure why she said so, especially considering that Pukar was produced by Boney Kapoor, Sridevi's husband. Funny note: her husband Mahesh Babu has called Sridevi his favorite actress, in multiple interviews."

Namrata Shirodkar: "Juhi Chawla & Sridevi are Low Society"
byu/DebateAware9899 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Namrata Shirodkar was asked by a fan many years ago, about how she plans to carve her own niche, amidst competition from actresses like Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi. Reacting to it, the actress said, "Definitely I plan to carve a niche for myself and as far as Juhi and Sridevi are concerned they are completely L. S. If you want to know what that means it means Low Society.”

Further talking about Madhuri, the actress had said, "Madhuri from what I know of her is very friendly but is a mummy’s girl!! That’s all the scoop I can give you. But, she’s a great actress!!"

Namrata Shirodkar was crowned Miss India in 1993. She made her Bollywood debut with Mere Do Anmol Ratan and then went on to star in the films Vaastav and Kachche Dhaage. In 2000, Namrata met Telugu cinema superstar Mahesh Babu on the sets of their film Vamsi. They began dating shortly after filming finished and soon tied the knot on February 10, 2005 in Mumbai. The couple has a son and a daughter and live in Hyderabad. 




