'Namaste': Sonam Kapoor gives speech at King Charles coronation concert, says 'we are one-third of the world's people'

Credit: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who attended King Charles coronation concert in London, gave a desi touch to begin her speech as she greeted the audience with a 'namaste'.

Sonam, who was introduced on stage as the 'biggest Bollywood' actor, was attending the concert with names such as Tom Cruise and Pussycat Dolls' Nicole Scherzinger at Windsor Castle.

While some hailed the actor for her proud moment, others called her speech embarrassing. Sonam said, "Our Commonwealth is a union. Together we are one-third of the world's people, one-third of the world's ocean, one-quarter of the world's land. Each of our countries is unique. Each of our people is special. But we choose to stand this one."

"Learning from our history, blessed by our diversity, driven by our values and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous future for everyone, where every voice is heard. Without further ado, here`s welcoming the incredible voices from across the Commonwealth."

Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor also shared the clip on her Instagram. "So proud! Such an honour!" she captioned the short clip. Proud father Anil Kapoor also shared the video on social media.

On the work front, Sonam is gearing up for Blind. Meanwhile, on Mother's Day, Anand Ahuja took to Instagram and praised Sonam for being an amazing mother. Sharing the picture, Anand wrote, "I have to admit, and Sonam can verify, that emotional/social awareness is not really a strength of mine. As a result, it`s really taken me seeing what @sonamkapoor has done over the past 17 months (and actually even longer) in ensuring the best emotional and physical health of herself and our baby to really understand the levels of commitment and selflessness it takes to be a full-time mom."

He further added, "In an age when we all have been accustomed to immediate reward systems, committing to motherhood really does mean giving endlessly over and above that system. It has also re-emphasized her responsibilities as a daughter, sister and wife (and girlfriend) as she navigates making sure our son gets all the love, learnings and blessings he can from our big family as he slowly grows into the most unique individual with the assets of our heritage and also without the burdens of any expectations."

The post continues, "I know all of this is cliche in a sense which is why I started by saying that it`s taken me seeing @sonamkapoor do all this to really appreciate the magic of motherhood. To @sonamkapoor and to all the moms (and we all have some degree of motherhood in us even if not everyone is a 'full-time mom') Happy Mothers Day!! You are the root all life & love," he concluded. Soon after he shared the post, the `Neerja` actor replied, "Oh wow... I love you so much don`t know what to say."Anil Kapoor commented, "absolutely Anand."

Sonam and Anand got married on May 8, 2018, after dating for several years. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy, Vayu on August 20, 2022, in Mumbai. On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film Blind directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. (With inputs from IANS)