Namaste England: Not just Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra, the entire crew couldn't stop grooving on Dhoom Dhadakka, Watch

Arjun Kapoor recently took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes video of Namaste England's 'Dhoom Dhadaka' song which shows the entire crew of the film grooving to the catchy signature tune of 'Tim Lak Lak' from the song. The video talks about the Tim Lak Lak hook step of the song. The choreographer of the song Ganesh Acharya says "That's a sign movement, Koi bhi kar sakta hai, Easy instant".

Sharing the fun video on social media, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Catch a small glimpse of all the fun we had while shooting for #DhoomDhadakka here! ". The video features various people, crew members doing the Tim Lak Lak hook step, showing how easy and catchy it is!

Earlier, the music of the film took over the masses with a romantic number 'Tere Liye', party track 'Bhare Bazaar' and now the recently released Punjabi song 'Dhoom Dhadaka' has taken over the playlists of the fans. After Ishaqzaade, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor are all set to trace a journey across the world to celebrate their love in their second association.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s 'Namaste England’ is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. It’s a fun quintessential Bollywood film starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

‘Namaste England' is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 19, 2018.