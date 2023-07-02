Search icon
Namak Halaal, Gol Maal actor Harish Magon, passes away at 76

Veteran actor Harish Magon even ran an acting institute Harish Magon Acting Institute, Juhu, Mumbai, and he was also an instructor at Roshan Taneja's acting school.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 06:02 PM IST

Namak Halaal, Gol Maal actor Harish Magon, passes away at 76
A photo of late actor Harish Magon

Veteran Bollywood actor Harish Magon, popularly known for starring in Gol Maal, Namak Halaal, and Inkaar, passed away on July 1. Harish was 76 years old. The reason behind his demise isn't disclosed yet. Harish is survived by his wife, a son Siddharth and a daughter Aarushi. Harish's daughter is based in Singapore.

Born on December 6, 1946, in Bombay Presidency, British India, Harish was also an FTII Pune graduate (1974). In his filmography, Harish was been a part of several blockbusters, including Namak Halaal, Chupke Chupke, Khushboo, Inkaar, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Gol Maal and Shahenshah. Magon's last film was Uff! Yeh Mohabbat (1997).

Harush Magon ran an acting institute, Harish Magon Acting Institute, Juhu, Mumbai, and he was also an instructor at Roshan Taneja's acting school. CINTAA paid homage to their late member and actor on his Twitter, and wrote, "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Harish Magon (Member since JUNE. 1988).

Here's the post

As per a Twitter user, Hairsh was a close friend of Gulzar's assistant Meraj, and thus he got a break on the big screen and made appeared in the song of Aandhi (1975). 

Here's the post

Apart from CINTAA, other filmgoers also expressed the loss of Harish on Twitter. Magon's last film was Uff! Yeh Mohabbat (1997).

 

