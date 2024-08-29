Twitter
Viral video: Leopard chases monkey in dramatic treetop hunt, watch

This actor quits Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa after four years, shares shocking reason: 'Hume jeevan main...'

What awaits Jay Shah in his new position as ICC chairman?

First Mumbai-Goa train on Western Railway to launch today: Check route, timings, stoppages and more

What is type 1.5 diabetes? How different it is from type 1 and type 2

Bollywood

Bollywood

Called most beautiful actress in Bollywood, this star lost fame, isolated herself, died alone; her body was found in...

This actress's death went unnoticed for three days until an ambulance came to take her body.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 06:14 AM IST

Called most beautiful actress in Bollywood, this star lost fame, isolated herself, died alone; her body was found in...
(Image credit: Twitter)
    With time, even the brightest stars can fade from memory. What once seemed unforgettable becomes just a distant echo, reminding us of how fleeting fame can be. Today, we’ll talk about a Bollywood actress who was once declared the most beautiful in Hindi films, but later disappeared from the public eye. Sadly, her death also went unnoticed.

    Nalini Jaywant (February 18, 1926 – December 22, 2010) was an Indian actress who starred in Hindi films during the 1940s and 1950s. In the 1950s, Filmfare called her the most beautiful woman in movies. Actor Dilip Kumar praised her as the best actress he had ever worked with.

    However, she later isolated herself and remained unnoticed even after her death. Let's take a look at her journey.

    Career

    Nalini Jaywant started her career with films like Bahen (1941) and Anokha Pyar (1948). She became one of the leading actresses of her time, working with top actors and directors. Some of her most notable films include Samadhi (1950), Sangram (1950), Rahi (1953), and Munimji (1955). She was admired for her performances, and in the 1950s, Filmfare named her the most beautiful woman in movies.

    Struggles

    Despite her success, Nalini Jaywant faced several challenges. Her personal life was troubled; her first marriage to filmmaker Virendra Desai ended in separation. She later married actor Prabhu Dayal, but her career began to decline as new actresses entered the industry. By the late 1950s and 1960s, she found herself receiving fewer roles, leading her to gradually retreat from the limelight.

    Went away from the limelight

    Nalini struggled with the shift in her career and eventually chose to isolate herself from the public eye. She became reclusive, avoiding public appearances and distancing herself from the film industry. This self-imposed isolation continued for many years, leading to her being forgotten by many, despite her earlier fame.

    Death:

    Nalini Jaywant passed away on December 22, 2010, at the age of 84 in her bungalow in Union Park, Chembur, Mumbai. Sadly, her death went unnoticed for three days until an ambulance came to take her body. Her neighbors mentioned that she had isolated herself from society and stopped meeting people after her husband, Prabhu Dayal, passed away in 2001. Her relatives had also lost contact with her for a long time.

    Despite her tragic end, Nalini Jaywant is still an important figure in Indian cinema. Her work is remembered and her films are cherished by classic Bollywood fans. Her life highlights how fame can be fleeting and the personal challenges stars often face.

