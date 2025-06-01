Nakuul Mehta and Jankee took to Instagram and announced their second pregnancy, leaving their fans in awe.

Actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife, singer Jankee Parekh, are getting ready to welcome their second child. The couple, who became parents to a baby boy named Sufi in 2021, announced the happy news on Sunday through a sweet joint post on social media.

In the post, they shared a series of pictures showing Jankee with her baby bump. The photos also featured Nakuul and their son Sufi, clearly excited about the new addition to their family. Along with the pictures, the couple wrote, "The boy is ready for additional responsibility. So are we. We are accepting blessings, again." and gave photo credit to @rasshi_ganeriwal.

Soon after the announcement, many friends from the entertainment world congratulated them in the comments. Author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap wrote, "So sweet God bless," while actress Dia Mirza commented, "How wonderful love love love love."

Nakuul and Jankee have been together for a long time. They got married on January 28, 2012, in a traditional Hindu ceremony, after dating for nine years. Nakuul started his TV career in 2012 with the Star Plus show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He later acted in popular shows like Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, where he starred opposite Disha Parmar.