Nakhrewaalii: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt laud 'womantic twist' to Majnu-Laila tale, praise debutant Ansh Duggal: 'Mahadev kare tu bahut bada star bane'

Ansh Duggal has not even started his Bollywood journey, and he already got well-wishers in the film industry. Read on to know more.

Actor Aman Duggal will soon be making his big-screen debut with Nakhrewaalii, and he has already made an impression on Akshay

Kumar and Alia Bhatt. Both superstars shared their wishes for the newcomer on their social media, boosting his morale at a crucial time.

Akshay Kumar wishes Ansh Duggal 'bahut bada star bane'

Reacting to the trailer, Akshay Kumar shared his appreciation for Ansh and wished him success, writing, “Maza aa gaya Ansh!! Mahadev karen tu bohot bada star bane... Bas mehnat karte raho, kaam karte raho, aage badhte raho! All the best for Nakhrewaalii Jai Mahadev.”

Alia Bhatt lauds his protege Ansh Duggal

Alia Bhatt, who has crooned Ansh Duggal, gave him the big chance in Don't Be Shy, and also shared her excitement about the trailer with a playful reference to Ansh’s journey, writing, “From not being shy; to being a Nakhrewaalii Ansh. This looks so fun!!”

What is Nakhrewaalii

The trailer explores how men view love, how they perceive the preferential treatment women receive, and the double standards they apply to women they date versus those they want to marry. What begins with differing ideas about love gradually unfolds into a romance, showing how far one is willing to go to win the person they love, leaving audiences questioning gender biases while laughing their way through this fun-filled ride. With the trailer drawing attention for its refreshing take on the romantic comedy genre and the appreciation from two of Bollywood’s biggest stars, it has made the moment even more special for Ansh’s theatrical debut.

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Presented by Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions, Nakhrewaalii brings a playful ‘Womantic’ twist to love, relationships and gender dynamics. Directed by Rahul Shankhlya and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film stars Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava in the lead roles. Nakhrewaalii releases in cinemas on October 30, 2026.