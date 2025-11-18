'Naked bodies of women were...': Vivek Agnihotri shares horrific details about Direct Action Day, says The Bengal Files is...

Featuring Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Simrat Kaur, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Saswata Chatterjee in the leading roles, Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files will start streaming on ZEE5 from November 21.

The Bengal Files, the concluding installment in Vivek Agnihotri’s Files trilogy, following The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, hit theatres on September 5. The film delves into the communal unrest that gripped undivided Bengal in the 1940s, spotlighting key events such as Direct Action Day on August 16, 1946, and the Noakhali riots later that year.

Before The Bengal Files' streaming release on ZEE5 on November 21, Vivek Agnhotri shared some horrific details about Direct Action Day that he got to know during his research for the film. The filmmaker said, "We interviewed several survivors of Direct Action Day - many of them 100 to 102 years old today, one of them was a former Inspector General of Police in Bengal. He shared an incident that has stayed with me ever since. He said that when he was 16 or 17 years old, on the morning of 16th August, he stepped out and walked through the butcher’s market. And there, where goats would normally hang from hooks, he saw the naked bodies of women hanging instead. That single image became the emotional pivot of our entire story. We have depicted it in the film exactly as he described it - without altering a thing."

When the director was further asked how did he maintain narrative balance and objectivity while making The Bengal Files, Vivek stated, "This is a very intense story and an important part of world history. So what we did was simple: we did not change anything. Whatever the historical figures said at that time - whether written in their autobiographies, recorded in their speeches, or documented in archives - we used their words exactly as they were. We haven’t altered a single fact. Everything shown in the film is exactly as we found it. I felt the best way to tell this story was to present the facts as they are. The only fictional elements are the cops who go to Murshidabad, and Maa Bharati, played brilliantly by Pallavi Joshi. Apart from that, everything in the film is absolutely true to the facts that came to our knowledge."

The Bengal Files featured Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Simrat Kaur, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Mohan Kapur. It was jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha productions.

