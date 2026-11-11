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Nagziila: Bombay High Court grants big relief to consultant Kuldeep Singh Champawat in Rs 3.92 crore financial irregularity case

Kartik Aaryan's Naagzilla consultant, Kuldeep Singh Champawat, got a huge relief as the Bombay High Court granted him interim protection in a case involving alleged financial irregularities amounting to approximately Rs. 3.92 crore. The case involves alleged violations of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) concealed between Dharma Productions Private Limited and Mahaveer Jain Films Private Limited.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 11, 2026, 07:27 PM IST

Nagziila: Bombay High Court grants big relief to consultant Kuldeep Singh Champawat in Rs 3.92 crore financial irregularity case
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Kartik Aaryan's Naagzilla consultant, Kuldeep Singh Champawat, got a huge relief as the Bombay High Court granted him interim protection in a case involving alleged financial irregularities amounting to approximately Rs. 3.92 crore. The case involves alleged violations of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) concealed between Dharma Productions Private Limited and Mahaveer Jain Films Private Limited.

Justice Prafulla S. Khubalkar passed the order on November 3, 2026, while hearing Champawat's anticipatory bail application. The case follows an FIR registered at Mumbai's D.N. Nagar Police Station on September 26, 2026. As per the complaint, payments worth Rs. 3,92,76,308 were allegedly made without following the financial procedures outlined in the SOP signed by the two production companies.

What are the allegations against Kuldeep Singh Champawat?

During the hearing, advocate Niteen Pradhan explained that his client Champawat was working only as a consultant and didn't have the authority to make or release payments. He also revealed that chartered accountants handled financial decisions and Champawat wasn't included in the designated payment approval hierarchy.

Also read: Maatrubhumi: Meiyang Chang gets emotional seeing Prashant Tamang one last time in Salman Khan's film: 'Mero bhai I'm so glad'

 

After evaluating the submissions, the High Court observed that Champawat wasn't assigned to the payment approval structure in authorising the payments. The court also took into consideration the fact that Champawat has no criminal records.

Champawat ordered to cooperate with investigation

After granting protection, the High Court directed Champawat to appear before the D.N. Nagar Police Station on November 12, 2026, between 10 am and 2 pm. Champawat has also been asked to cooperate with the investigation and provide relevant documents whenever required by the investigating authorities. The court's order concerns Champawat's anticipatory bail plea and the conditions attached to the interim protection. However, the investigation into the alleged financial irregularities is still ongoing. Kartik's Naagzilla, also known as Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand, is scheduled to release in cinemas on February 12, 2027.

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