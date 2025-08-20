Naga Vamsi slams trolls after Telugu version of Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 performs poorly: 'Looks like everyone is...'

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her skincare secrets: Facial steaming, DIY masks and more
The dubbed Telugu version of Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan-starrer War 2 has only collected Rs 50 crore net in India in its first six days.
Naga Vamsi's production house Sithara Entertainments took over the distribution rights of Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan-starrer War 2 in the Telugu markets for an estimated cost of around Rs 80-90 crore. However, the dubbed Telugu version of the action thriller has performed poorly and only managed to collect Rs 50 crore in its first six days. Since then, people have been trolling Naga Vamsi with claims that the Telugu producer would now leave the film industry.
On Wednesday, Vamsi slammed such trolls in his trademark style on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "Enti nannu chala miss avthunattu unnaru...Vamsi adi, Vamsi idi ani gripping narratives tho full hadavidi nadustundi...Parledu, X lo manchi writers unnaru. (It looks like everyone is missing me a lot. Not bad, there are some good writers on X creating gripping narratives about me).
He further stated that he won't the leave the film industry for the next 15-20 years as he added, "Sorry to disappoint you all, but inka aa time raaledu… minimum inko 10-15 years undi (Sorry to disappoint you all, but it’s not time yet…there’s 10-15 years more left for that). At the cinemas...for the cinema, always! See you all with our next outing #MassJathara, Very Soon."
Enti nannu chala miss avthunattu unnaru..— Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) August 20, 2025
Vamsi adi, Vamsi idi ani gripping narratives tho full hadavidi nadustundi…
Parledu, X lo manchi writers unnaru.
Sorry to disappoint you all, but inka aa time raaledu… minimum inko 10-15 years undi.
At the cinemas… for the cinema,…
Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, War 2 is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The action thriller also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and Varun Badola in key supporting roles.
The film, which was easily the most anticipated release this year, has turned out to be a disappointing affair. War 2, which marked Jr NTR's Bollywood debut, has received mixed to negative reviews from the audiences and critics, and has collected over Rs 320 crore gross worldwide and Rs 200 crore net in India till now.
