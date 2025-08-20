Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her skincare secrets: Facial steaming, DIY masks and more

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's first reaction after attack on her: 'Such attacks can never...'

'Having difficulty in speaking...': Vinod Kambli's brother provides concerning update on cricketer's health, family seeks prayers

Naga Vamsi slams trolls after Telugu version of Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 performs poorly: 'Looks like everyone is...'

Will Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries join hands with OpenAI to distribute ChatGPT through Reliance Jio?

Meet woman, daughter of ASI, who lost her mother at young age, cleared UPSC exam in third attempt with AIR..., she is from...

Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and other Bollywood celebs who dared to speak about drug addiction

Online Gaming Bill: Lok Sabha passes bill to ban online games played with money

SHOCKING! Bharti Singh reveals her mother tried to abort her several times: 'Aaj maine mummy ko Rs 1.60 crore ka ghar diya hai'

Is Makhana really healthy? Know who should not eat fox nuts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Janhvi Kapoor reveals her skincare secrets: Facial steaming, DIY masks and more

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her skincare secrets: Facial steaming, DIY masks and more

'Having difficulty in speaking...': Vinod Kambli's brother provides concerning update on cricketer's health, family seeks prayers

Vinod Kambli's brother provides concerning update on cricketer's health

Naga Vamsi slams trolls after Telugu version of Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 performs poorly: 'Looks like everyone is...'

Naga Vamsi slams trolls after Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 performs poorly

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Naga Vamsi slams trolls after Telugu version of Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 performs poorly: 'Looks like everyone is...'

The dubbed Telugu version of Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan-starrer War 2 has only collected Rs 50 crore net in India in its first six days.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 06:07 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Naga Vamsi slams trolls after Telugu version of Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 performs poorly: 'Looks like everyone is...'
Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan at War 2 pre-release event in Hyderabad

TRENDING NOW

Naga Vamsi's production house Sithara Entertainments took over the distribution rights of Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan-starrer War 2 in the Telugu markets for an estimated cost of around Rs 80-90 crore. However, the dubbed Telugu version of the action thriller has performed poorly and only managed to collect Rs 50 crore in its first six days. Since then, people have been trolling Naga Vamsi with claims that the Telugu producer would now leave the film industry.

On Wednesday, Vamsi slammed such trolls in his trademark style on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "Enti nannu chala miss avthunattu unnaru...Vamsi adi, Vamsi idi ani gripping narratives tho full hadavidi nadustundi...Parledu, X lo manchi writers unnaru. (It looks like everyone is missing me a lot. Not bad, there are some good writers on X creating gripping narratives about me).

He further stated that he won't the leave the film industry for the next 15-20 years as he added, "Sorry to disappoint you all, but inka aa time raaledu… minimum inko 10-15 years undi (Sorry to disappoint you all, but it’s not time yet…there’s 10-15 years more left for that). At the cinemas...for the cinema, always! See you all with our next outing #MassJathara, Very Soon."

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, War 2 is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The action thriller also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and Varun Badola in key supporting roles. 

The film, which was easily the most anticipated release this year, has turned out to be a disappointing affair. War 2, which marked Jr NTR's Bollywood debut, has received mixed to negative reviews from the audiences and critics, and has collected over Rs 320 crore gross worldwide and Rs 200 crore net in India till now.

READ | Pavan Malhotra shares how Court Kacheri is different from Maamla Legal Hai: 'Our show has more...' | Exclusive

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
5 timeless classics of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan you must watch: Sholay to Chupke Chupke
5 timeless classics of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan you must watch
Bigg boss 19: From Tejasswi-Karan to Aly-Jasmine, 5 iconic couples from Salman Khan show
Bigg boss 19: From Tejasswi-Karan to Aly-Jasmine, 5 iconic couples from show
Is Makhana really healthy? Know who should not eat fox nuts
Is Makhana really healthy? Know who should not eat fox nuts
SHOCKING! Bharti Singh reveals her mother tried to abort her several times: 'Aaj maine mummy ko Rs 1.60 crore ka ghar diya hai'
SHOCKING! Bharti Singh reveals her mother tried to abort her several times
Online Gaming Bill: Lok Sabha passes bill to ban online games played with money
Online Gaming Bill: Lok Sabha passes bill to ban online games played with mo
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE