The pre-wedding fesitivites of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have started on a blissful note. Take a look at the photos from Mangalasnanam aka Haldi ceremony.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's pre-wedding celebrations have started with the blessings of both families. Ahead of the wedding, the Haldi ceremony known as Mangalasnanam was celebrated in the presence of close friends and family members. Before tying the knot on December 4, the couple kick-started pre-wedding celebrations with Haldi on Friday.

The photos from the ceremony is out on the internet, and it went viral instantly. For this occasion, Sobhita sported a bright red saree with a full-hand blouse, ditching the yellow outfit. Whereas as Chay looked dapper in white kurta pyjama. The photos captured the happiness of would-be couple, taking blessings from their closed ones and enjoying the moment to the fullest.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will get married on December 4 in a grand but intimate ceremony at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad.