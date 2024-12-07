During the episode, Naga Chaitanya is all set to discuss future plans, including his wish to have children with Sobhita Dhulipala. Speaking about his personal life, Naga Chaitanya revealed that by the time he’s 50, he hopes to be happily married with kids.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, on Wednesday, tied the knot in a traditional Telugu ceremony in Hyderabad. Naga Chaitanya's father and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna shared the first pictures of him and Sobhita Dhulipala as husband and wife on his official X page. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is all set to appear on The Rana Daggubati Show on Amazon Prime Video, hosted by his cousin Rana Daggubati. During

During the episode, Naga Chaitanya is all set to discuss future plans, including his wish to have children. Speaking about his personal life, Naga Chaitanya revealed that by the time he’s 50, he hopes to be happily married with kids. "When I’m 50 years old, I want to be happily married with a couple of kids, maybe one or two. I’d love to take them racing and go-karting. And relive the special moments of my childhood," Naga Chaitanya said.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding took place at the Akkineni family's Annapurna Studios. It was the first major celebration to take place since the unveiling of the statue of Naga Chaitanya's grandfather and Telugu cinema icon Akkineni Nageswara Rao, commemorating the actor-producer's birth centenary.

In the photos shared by Nagarjuna of the grand wedding, the bride was dressed in a golden silk saree with traditional jewellery and the groom wore a classic kurta with pattu pancha (a type of dhoti). Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who got engaged in August, were rumoured to have been dating since 2022 after they were spotted on a vacation in Europe. He was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu from 2017 to 2021.

