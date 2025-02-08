Naga Chaitanya mentioned that though both he and Samantha have moved on in their lives, they still have a lot of respect for each other. Naga Chaitanya also shared how he thinks 1000 times before breaking a relationship as someone who comes from a broken family.

Just months after his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya has now addressed his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and called it a 'mutual decision'. Naga Chaitanya mentioned that though both he and Samantha have moved on in their lives, they still have a lot of respect for each other. Naga Chaitanya also shared how he thinks 1000 times before breaking a relationship as someone who comes from a broken family.

During his appearance on the Raw Talks With VK podcast, Naga Chaitanya was quoted as saying, "We wanted to go our own ways. For our own reasons, we have taken this decision and we respect each other. We are moving on in our lives, in our own way. What more explanation is needed, I don’t understand. I’m hoping the audience and media will respect that. We have asked for privacy. Please respect us and give us privacy on this matter. But, unfortunately, it is a headline. It became a topic of gossip. It became entertainment."

"I’ve moved on with so much grace. She has moved on with so much grace. We are leading our own lives. I have found love again. I am so happy and we have so much respect for each other. It’s not like it’s only happening in my life, so why am I treated like a criminal?" Naga Chaitanya added.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married in 2017 and then parted ways in 2021. Naga Chaitanya is now married to Sobhita Dhulipala.

Speaking about the decision to get divorced, Naga Chaitanya said, "It’s not like it happened overnight for me to feel down. I feel bad that it happened but everything happens for a reason. You build yourself, you keep progressing and you will find the right path soon. That’s happened to me."

