Naga Chaitanya, who is celebrating his 37th birthday today, the first one after his engagement to Sobhita Dhulipala is currently enjoying a gala time in Goa. Both Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are excited about the coming days as the couple is ready to tie the knot on December 4. This will be Naga Chaitanya's second marriage and Sobhita Dhulipala's first. Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Now, just 10 days ahead of his wedding, Naga Chaitanya has opened up about beginning a new journey and has shared his excitement.

In an interview with ETimes, Naga Chaitanya, speaking about his wedding with Sobhita, said, "There is definitely a lot of excitement, butterflies… not much (smiles). Butterflies are only because of the planning and the logistics that are involved on those days, like bringing the guest list together and putting the other details of the wedding together."

Naga Chaitanya also confirmed that his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala will take place at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Speaking further about how excited he is to start a new journey with Sobhita, Naga Chaitanya said, "I connect deeply with her, she understands me beautifully and fills a void in me. It’s going to be an amazing journey ahead."

When Naga Chaitanya was asked if Sobhita planned something special for his birthday, the actor said, "She leaves all the planning to me, as long as she is there with me that’s good enough for me."

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in August this year, and are all set to get married on December 4. Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two got divorced in 2021, after four years of marriage.

