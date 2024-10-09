Twitter
Miss India winner called off engagement, was blackmailed by married man, left devasted; then killed herself after...

This star who won everyone's hearts when she represented India at the Femina Miss Universe in 1997, tragically, took her own life after her engagement was said to have been called off.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 09, 2024, 11:24 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Miss India winner called off engagement, was blackmailed by married man, left devasted; then killed herself after...
Image credit: Instagram
    The smiles we see every day often hide deeper stories. People who look happy and strong might be dealing with their own struggles. It’s easy to think that someone who seems confident has never faced tough times, but many strong individuals have gone through difficult situations. 

    Today, let’s discuss a remarkable star who won everyone's hearts when she represented India at the Femina Miss Universe in 1997. Tragically, she took her own life after her engagement was said to have been called off.

    Early life:

    Nafisa Joseph, born on March 28, 1978, in Delhi, India, was a prominent model, TV host, and beauty pageant winner. She grew up in Bangalore, Karnataka, and won the Femina Miss India Universe title in 1997. That same year, she also became a finalist in the Miss Universe pageant held in Miami Beach.

    Career

    Nafisa Joseph started modeling at 12 with a Wearhouse ad and was trained by Prasad Bidapa. She became the youngest contestant to win the Miss India pageant in 1997 and reached the semifinals in the Miss Universe pageant that same year.

    In 1999, she judged MTV India’s VJ Hunt and worked as a VJ, hosting MTV House Full for nearly five years. She acted in the TV series C.A.T.S. and hosted the show Style on Star World in 2004. She also launched a programming unit called 2's Company with her fiancé and edited a magazine called Gurlz.

    Passionate about animal welfare, Nafisa campaigned for organizations like PETA and wrote a column about animals for the Times of India in Bangalore.

    Called off her wedding

    Reports indicate that Nafisa Joseph was set to marry businessman Gautam Khanduja but was devastated when she learned he was still legally married, despite claiming he had been divorced for two years. Allegedly, he then threatened to blackmail her.

    Death

    On July 29, 2004, Nafisa Joseph killed herself by hanging herself in her Versova flat. 

    Khanduja reportedly refused to provide evidence about his marital status. After Nafisa Joseph's suicide, her parents accused him of causing her death and filed a police report seeking his interrogation. The Bombay High Court temporarily halted the trial until January 2006. Khanduja denied responsibility, claiming there was no evidence linking her suicide to their broken engagement.

    Even after her passing, Nafisa's videos continue to go viral, and her response at the Femina Miss Universe pageant remains inspiring. 

