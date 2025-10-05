Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sonam Wangchuk's FIRST statement from jail, appeals Ladakh protestors to continue in 'true Gandhian way '

Darjeeling: 17 dead after massive landslide triggered by heavy rainfall, tourist spot closed as key routes cut off

Nepal: At least 14 killed after landslides triggered by incessant rainfall, key highways blocked

Nafisa Ali Sodhi goes bald, resumes chemotherapy while battling peritoneal and ovarian cancer, calls it..

Forget Saiyaara, this film 'possesed' audience, made them cry, shout, howl; recovered its Rs 125 budget in just three days, it is...

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Test retirement has limited their options, says former star India cricketer

BIG setback for Pakistan: Russia steps back from military support, denies supplying...; says ‘illogical…, India uncomfortable…’

Anant Ambani's fitness trainer reveals BIG secret behind celebrities' fitness: 'Not luck...they look so fit due to...'

Age limit, number of attempts to become IAS, IPS, IFS will be reduced? UPSC chairman gives update, says, 'No...'

Arattai vs WhatsApp: How to install Indian app; key differences from Meta's messaging app you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nepal: At least 14 killed after landslides triggered by incessant rainfall, key highways blocked

Nepal: At least 14 killed after landslides triggered by incessant rainfall...

Nafisa Ali Sodhi goes bald, resumes chemotherapy while battling peritoneal and ovarian cancer, calls it..

Nafisa Ali Sodhi goes bald, resumes chemotherapy while battling cancer

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Test retirement has limited their options, says former star India cricketer

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Test retirement has limited their options, says form

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Nafisa Ali Sodhi goes bald, resumes chemotherapy while battling peritoneal and ovarian cancer, calls it..

Actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi is battling stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer, and resumes chemotherapy as surgery is not an option for her at the moment.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 01:31 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Nafisa Ali Sodhi goes bald, resumes chemotherapy while battling peritoneal and ovarian cancer, calls it..
Nafisa Ali Sodhi
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran actress-politician Nafisa Ali, who in September shared that she will be resuming chemotherapy as surgery is not an option for her at the moment, has posted a powerful picture of herself with no hair. Nafisa, who in 2018 was diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer, took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself with no hair. In the image, the actress-politician is looking at the camera and smiling. For the caption, she wrote: “Positive power …”

In September, Nafisa posted a screenshot of a quote, which read: “One day my children asked, 'Who will we turn to when you're gone?’ I told them, ‘Turn to each other. That is my greatest gift -siblings who share the same love and memories. Protect one another, and remember: your bond is stronger than anything life can bring.”

Saying that she loves life, Nafisa captioned the post: “A new chapter in my journey from today. I had my PET scan yesterday … so back to chemotherapy as surgery is not possible. Believe me, I love life .”

Talking about the actress-politician, she stepped into the world of acting with the 1979 Shyam Benegal film Junoon with Shashi Kapoor. She was then seen in films such as Major Saab starring Amitabh Bachchan, Bewafaa, Life In A… Metro, Guzaarish and Yamla Pagla Deewana. She also acted in a Malayalam film called Big B with Mammootty.

It was in 2004, when Nafisa contested in the Lok Sabha elections from South Kolkata but was unsuccessful. In 2009, she contested the Lok Sabha election from Lucknow on the Samajwadi Party ticket after Sanjay Dutt's disqualification by the Supreme Court on the basis of a prior conviction. She then rejoined the Indian National Congress party in November 2009 and said she is returning to Congress for life.

However, she joined the All India Trinamool Congress in October 2021 ahead of the 2022 Goa Legislative Assembly election. She was last seen in the 2022 film “Uunchai” directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa.

(Except for the headline, the copy isn't edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rishab Shetty BREAKS SILENCE on Kantara 3, drops major update on third instalment: 'I don't want to do it, unless..'
Rishab Shetty drops major update on Kantara 3: 'I don't want to do it, unless..'
With Rohit Saraf's groovy moves in 'Panwadi' winning hearts, meet Bollywood's 6 actors who are exceptionally good dancers
Meet Bollywood's 6 actors who are exceptionally good dancers
Planning a Bali getaway? Check updated visa rules, flights, and must-know travel tips for Indian tourists
Planning a Bali getaway? Check updated visa rules, flights
Want to live longer? Stop these 5 unhealthy habits before 40
Want to live longer? Stop these 5 unhealthy habits before 40
Gurugram man reveals THIS unique way to avoid traffic, says..., netizens call it 'easiest productivity hack'
Gurugram man reveals THIS unique way to avoid traffic, says..., netizens call it
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE