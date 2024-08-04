Naezy slams Armaan, Ranvir for misbehaving with women on BB OTT 3, admits Gully Boy has affected his image | Exclusive

In the exclusive conversation, Naezy admitted that the film inspired by his life, negatively impacted his image. He also slammed Ranvir Shorey and Armaan Malik for their behaviour in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Rapper Naezy survived the Bigg Boss house for 42 days and emerged as the first runner-up of the Bigg Boss OTT 3. The show ended on Sunday with Sana Makbul lifting the winner's trophy. Soon after the grand finale, the rapper joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction, sharing his views about his life before and after the show.

During his stint, he was labelled lazy, inactive, and lost. When asked about the same, Naezy clarifies, "Yes I've been a little laidback, but I'm honest, a bit calm in my real life. This is my personality. I don't like getting gossips and backbitching about others. Whenever I spoke, it was for major issues. I didn't speak much, because words are important to me.

In 40 days, Naezy stood by his friend Sana Makbul, and he even supported Sana Sultan until she was evicted. Naezy states that women should be treated respectfully, and even slams Ranvir Shorey and Armaan Malik for insulting them in various instances, "Unko samajna chaiye ki ladkiyon se kaisi baat karni chahiye. Ladkiyon se tehzeeb se baat karni chaiye, within the lines baat honi chaiye. Aur agar aap line cross karte ho, toh woh aapki galti hai. Aap national television pe agar aisa kar rahe ho toh aapko thodi akal honi chaiye (They should understand how to talk to girls. Girls should be talked to politely, within the lines. And if you cross the line, then it is your mistake. If you are doing this on national television, then you should have some sense)."

Watch the video interview of Naezy

The life of this rapper has inspired Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Gully Boy. However, the film didn't benefit much to Naezy. The fictionalisation of Murad's (Singh, inspired by Naezy) relationship with his parents, and love life, negatively impacted Naezy's image. By the end of the conversation, Naezy admits that Gully Boy has affected his stature, and he will be working on his biopic. "Main plan kar raha hoon kuch, aur jo galti Gully Boy mein hui, woh main nahi karunga. Main fictionalised nahi rakhunga, ek dum real, and interesting banaouga (I am planning something, and I will not repeat the same mistake that happened in Gully Boy. I will not fictionalise, I will make it completely real and interesting)."

Read: Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...