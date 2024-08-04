Naezy slams Armaan, Ranvir for misbehaving with women on BB OTT 3, admits Gully Boy has affected his image | Exclusive

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Jeffrey Vandersay, wrist-spinner who guided Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in three years

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay takes 6-fer as Sri Lanka beat India by 32 runs, lead series 1-0

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

Who is Sanjeev Jain, CEO whom Delhi Police arrested from IGI airport after 60 km chase?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Jeffrey Vandersay, wrist-spinner who guided Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in three years

Meet Jeffrey Vandersay, wrist-spinner who guided Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in three years

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

8 great accidental discovery

8 great accidental discovery

Animals with real super powers

Animals with real super powers

Top sports bikes under Rs 10 lakh in India

Top sports bikes under Rs 10 lakh in India

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Filmfare Awards South 2024 full list of winners: Chithha, Dasara win big; Vikram, Keerthy Suresh bag top acting honours

Filmfare Awards South 2024 full list of winners: Chithha, Dasara win big; Vikram, Keerthy Suresh bag top acting honours

Made in Rs 20 crore, this film is based on true story of 11 friends, earned 12 times its budget, is only movie to...

Made in Rs 20 crore, this film is based on true story of 11 friends, earned 12 times its budget, is only movie to...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Naezy slams Armaan, Ranvir for misbehaving with women on BB OTT 3, admits Gully Boy has affected his image | Exclusive

In the exclusive conversation, Naezy admitted that the film inspired by his life, negatively impacted his image. He also slammed Ranvir Shorey and Armaan Malik for their behaviour in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 04, 2024, 02:14 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Naezy slams Armaan, Ranvir for misbehaving with women on BB OTT 3, admits Gully Boy has affected his image | Exclusive
Naezy
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rapper Naezy survived the Bigg Boss house for 42 days and emerged as the first runner-up of the Bigg Boss OTT 3. The show ended on Sunday with Sana Makbul lifting the winner's trophy. Soon after the grand finale, the rapper joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction, sharing his views about his life before and after the show. 

During his stint, he was labelled lazy, inactive, and lost. When asked about the same, Naezy clarifies, "Yes I've been a little laidback, but I'm honest, a bit calm in my real life. This is my personality. I don't like getting gossips and backbitching about others. Whenever I spoke, it was for major issues. I didn't speak much, because words are important to me.

In 40 days, Naezy stood by his friend Sana Makbul, and he even supported Sana Sultan until she was evicted. Naezy states that women should be treated respectfully, and even slams Ranvir Shorey and Armaan Malik for insulting them in various instances, "Unko samajna chaiye ki ladkiyon se kaisi baat karni chahiye. Ladkiyon se tehzeeb se baat karni chaiye, within the lines baat honi chaiye. Aur agar aap line cross karte ho, toh woh aapki galti hai. Aap national television pe agar aisa kar rahe ho toh aapko thodi akal honi chaiye (They should understand how to talk to girls. Girls should be talked to politely, within the lines. And if you cross the line, then it is your mistake. If you are doing this on national television, then you should have some sense)."

Watch the video interview of Naezy

The life of this rapper has inspired Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Gully Boy. However, the film didn't benefit much to Naezy. The fictionalisation of Murad's (Singh, inspired by Naezy) relationship with his parents, and love life, negatively impacted Naezy's image. By the end of the conversation, Naezy admits that Gully Boy has affected his stature, and he will be working on his biopic. "Main plan kar raha hoon kuch, aur jo galti Gully Boy mein hui, woh main nahi karunga. Main fictionalised nahi rakhunga, ek dum real, and interesting banaouga (I am planning something, and I will not repeat the same mistake that happened in Gully Boy. I will not fictionalise, I will make it completely real and interesting)." 

 Read: Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Tears rolled down its eyes': Woman recalls how elephant guarded her, family from Wayanad landslides

'Tears rolled down its eyes': Woman recalls how elephant guarded her, family from Wayanad landslides

Data integration strategies: Unifying disparate data sources for comprehensive analysis

Data integration strategies: Unifying disparate data sources for comprehensive analysis

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s film takes disastrous start but beats Ulajh

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s film takes disastrous start but beats Ulajh

Meet man, created history by winning Olympic gold and Oscar both, he is not Stanley Kubrick or Roger Federer...

Meet man, created history by winning Olympic gold and Oscar both, he is not Stanley Kubrick or Roger Federer...

Role of SIPs in financial planning for young professionals

Role of SIPs in financial planning for young professionals

MORE

MOST VIEWED

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Signs of bad digestive health

Signs of bad digestive health

7 starry images of space shared by NASA

7 starry images of space shared by NASA

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement