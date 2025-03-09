Despite its promising cast and production credentials, Nadaaniyan has received a lukewarm response from audiences and critics alike.

Karan Johar's latest production venture, Nadaaniyan, has been generating significant buzz in the film industry. The movie marks the acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan, alongside Khushi Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor. The film boasts a strong supporting cast, featuring veteran actors Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj and Mahima Choudhry.

However, despite its promising cast and production credentials, Nadaaniyan has received a lukewarm response from audiences and critics alike. The film premiered on March 7, 2025, and initial reactions have been mixed, with a majority of reviews leaning towards the negative side. While some viewers have appreciated the film's attempt to explore new themes and relationships, others have criticized its pacing, storytelling, character development and majorly the acting skills of star kids–Ibrahim and Khushi.

Several X users took to microblogging site to share their review, and mostly trolled Ibrahim and Khushi’s performance.”Watched #nadaaniyan last night, tbh the script was not that bad but actors made it all cring with their zero acting skills. Just wanna say these Ppl's are the reason why talented actors are not getting the opportunity. Acting ke bare mein kya hi bolu bolne Jaisa haii hi nahi,” wrote a user. “‘Nadaaniyan’ on Netflix tries to reinvent the fake-dating trope but falls flat. Khushi Kapoor brings charm, but poor character development and forced, exaggerated reactions make it hard to take seriously. A missed opportunity for depth,” commented a second user.

“Ibrahim Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer #Nadaaniyan is just UNBEARABLE! Even low budget regional movies are far better than this torturous story,” reviewed a netizen. “Netflix's Nadaaniyan is a dated, predictable love story that lacks depth and modern relevance. Ibrahim Ali Khan tries hard but can't save this frothy dramedy. The talented cast is underutilized, and the storyline feels embarrassingly outdated,” wrote another netizen.

Backed by Dharmatic, Nadaaniyan is now streaming on Netflix.