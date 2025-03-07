Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Nadaaniyan is a pleasing rom-com that offers a fresh breeze of romance and can be enjoyed with family.

Director: Shauna Gautam

Star cast: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza

Where to watch: Netflix

Runtime: 1hr 59mins

Rating: 3 Stars

Pia Jaisingh (Khushi Kapoor), an elite-but-emotional Delhi girl, is on the verge of losing her sisters-like best friends. Pia lies to save her bond, and then she compels her school batchmate Arjun Mehta (Ibrahim Ali Khan) to support her false story by becoming her boyfriend for Rs 25,000 per week. Arjun, bound to his ambition, agrees for rom-com, but what follows is a rollercoaster ride of emotions, where Pia and Arjun discover more about their loved ones, their passions, and the real meaning of love and companionship.

Backed by Karan Johar's Nadaaniyan is among the anticipated releases of the year. The film marks the acting debut of Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, opposite Khushi Kapoor, along with a talented supporting cast, including Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Jugal Hansraj, and Dia Mirza. After watching the film, one thing is for sure, Ibrahim Ali Khan makes an impressive debut. Though he needs little polishing, and has ample scope for improvement. Ibrahim surely has the capability to carry the Nawab legacy ahead.

What works in favour of Nadaaniyan is self-awareness of the makers, emphasizing the theme of elite Delhites, and their rich brats studying in high-end schools. From the very first frame, the film will make you realise that the characters are snobbish, and their traits are subtly explained without wasting time. Nadaaniyan highlights how the new-gen is practical enough to prioritise ambition over love. The school kids seek AI help to know how to express love. They validate companionship by posing romantically for social media likes.

Pia lives in a patriarchal family, where they think that their law firm, Jaisingh & Sons, needs a male heir to carry the legacy. Pia's friends live in their bubble, and consider themselves superior to others. Whereas, Arjun hails from a middle-class family, and comparatively cool parents, played by Jugal and Dia. Pia's parents, played by Suniel and Mahima, lend good support to the screenplay, and their action indirectly affects Pia and Arjun's relationship.

Speaking about the performances, Ibrahim looks good with his chiselled physique. He dances well, and also gives a major deja vu of late 90s' Saif, but he does need to sharpen his acting skills. When it comes to emotional scenes, he tries too hard to emote, and that's visibly jarring. Still, he does have good scope of improvement, and it seems like he will keep improving in the next few films. Khushi Kapoor, who plays Pia, excels in emotional confrontational scenes. Khushi is more than just a pretty face, and she proves it in the second half of the film. However, Khushi also needs to improve, especially when she's trying to play a damsel in distress-kind of roles.

The supporting cast does elevate, or rather save the film. Mahima and Suniel will surely impress you as they depict their midlife crisis with utmost sincerity. Similarly, Jugal and Dia offer good support, despite limited scope. Archana Puran Singh reprises her role of Ms Briganza. Though Archana gives a good nostalgia trip, after a point she looks wasted.

Highlighting the shortcomings, the direction does look amateurish at a few places, maybe because of the theme. The first 30-40 mins of the film look disjointed. You'll find the setting, characters, and story superficial. You may find the film difficult to connect. However, it is the family drama in the latter half, the performances of senior actors enhance the narrative for good. The songs are decent, but not up to the mark of Karan's movies. The film could have been much better if they could give a proper closure to Suniel-Mahima's story. Overall, Nadaaniyan is a pleasing rom-com that offers a fresh breeze of romance and can be enjoyed with family.