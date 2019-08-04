'Nach Baliye 9': Natasa Stankovic-Aly Gony's performance on 'O Saki Saki' is not for the faint hearts, watch

Natasa Stankovic left judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan surprised, while guests Nora Fatehi and Tulsi Kumar couldn't help cheering for the jodi

Nach Baliye 9 has been constantly in news ever since it aired on Television. Salman Khan, who is the producer of the show, unmasked the 12 contestants on the first three days. Ever since, each contestant has managed to give some mind-blowing performances.

Among these performances, one was by Natasa Stankovic-Aly Goni's. Sharing a glimpse of their performance, Natasa Stankovic posted a video which will leave you gasping for air out of shock. The performance has a moment which has left everyone, including judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan surprised. Menawhile the guests on the show Nora Fatehi and Tulsi Kumar couldn't help cheering for the couple.

"We had a blast performing this act! Tell us what you think when you watch the full act tonight! @alygoni #AlyNa #JodiNo8 #NachBaliye9, Tonight at 8pm on @StarPlus," wrote Natasa while sharing the video.

Watch the surprise in the performance here:

For the uninitiated, Nora has grooved to the remade version of O Saki Saki in John Abraham's Batla House. She in fact even grooved to the song with Natasa. Nora will also be seen grooving to the song Dilbar. Nora's belly-dancing moves helped her gain spotlight in 2018.