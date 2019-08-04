'Nach Baliye 9': Natasa Stankovic-Aly Gony's performance on 'O Saki Saki' is not for the faint hearts, watch

Headlines

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan gets miffed after Bebika Dhurve interrupts him multiple times, says 'aap jaisa contestant...'

How to sleep better? These 5 tips will help you fall asleep naturally

Watch: CSK skipper MS Dhoni caught napping during flight; fans criticise air hostess for invading privacy

Puneet Kumar aka Puneet Superstar confirms participating in Lock Upp 2, claims he would propose host Kangana Ranaut

Meet one of the highest-paid CEOs in India, who earned over Rs 8 lakh per day, know his connection with Ratan Tata

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan gets miffed after Bebika Dhurve interrupts him multiple times, says 'aap jaisa contestant...'

How to sleep better? These 5 tips will help you fall asleep naturally

Watch: CSK skipper MS Dhoni caught napping during flight; fans criticise air hostess for invading privacy

Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check educational qualification of Indian cricketers

9 Bollywood actors who starred in Pakistani films

10 anti-Inflammatory foods that help reduce inflammation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan gets miffed after Bebika Dhurve interrupts him multiple times, says 'aap jaisa contestant...'

Puneet Kumar aka Puneet Superstar confirms participating in Lock Upp 2, claims he would propose host Kangana Ranaut

'Dahadte raho': Sara Ali Khan roots for Ranveer Singh, shares photos from her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani's cameo

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Nach Baliye 9': Natasa Stankovic-Aly Gony's performance on 'O Saki Saki' is not for the faint hearts, watch

Natasa Stankovic left judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan surprised, while guests Nora Fatehi and Tulsi Kumar couldn't help cheering for the jodi

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2019, 06:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nach Baliye 9 has been constantly in news ever since it aired on Television. Salman Khan, who is the producer of the show, unmasked the 12 contestants on the first three days. Ever since, each contestant has managed to give some mind-blowing performances.

Among these performances, one was by Natasa Stankovic-Aly Goni's. Sharing a glimpse of their performance, Natasa Stankovic posted a video which will leave you gasping for air out of shock. The performance has a moment which has left everyone, including judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan surprised. Menawhile the guests on the show Nora Fatehi and Tulsi Kumar couldn't help cheering for the couple.

"We had a blast performing this act! Tell us what you think when you watch the full act tonight! @alygoni #AlyNa #JodiNo8 #NachBaliye9, Tonight at 8pm on @StarPlus," wrote Natasa while sharing the video.

Watch the surprise in the performance here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@natasastankovic__) on

For the uninitiated, Nora has grooved to the remade version of O Saki Saki in John Abraham's Batla House. She in fact even grooved to the song with Natasa. Nora will also be seen grooving to the song Dilbar. Nora's belly-dancing moves helped her gain spotlight in 2018.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet popular actress turned IAS, who cracked UPSC CSE while serving as KAS officer, had AIR...

Sushmita Sen shares health update months after suffering a heart attack

UPSC success story: Meet Rushali Kler, engineer from Punjab who cracked IAS exam with AIR 492, her inspiration was...

Ali Baba actor Sheezan Khan reunites with his co-stars after months, fans say 'we want Ali Baba 3'

NEET UG 2023 counselling round 1 seat allotment result expected today, know how to check

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE