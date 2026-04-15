Naagzilla: Kartik Aaryan film to not clash with Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947 on Independence Day, creature comedy to now release in 2027

With Kartik Aaryan's Naagzilla moving out of the Independence Day weekend release slot, Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947 now enjoys a clear solo window. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the makers of Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 are eyeing the same weekend for its release.

The much-anticipated film Naagzilla starring Kartik Aaryan was slated to release on August 14, 2026, a day before the Independence Day this year. The creature comedy, directed by the Fukrey franchise director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, has now been postponed and will hit theatres on February 12, 2027 in the Valentine's Day weekend next week.

Taran Adarsh took to his social media handles and shared the latest update regarding the Kartik Aaryan film. The veteran film critic wrote, "KARTIK AARYAN: 'NAAGZILLA' RELEASE DATE LOCKED – VALENTINE'S DAY 2027... Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films' upcoming film #Naagzilla, a creature comedy starring #KartikAaryan, is set to release on 12 Feb 2027 [#ValentineDay weekend]."

"A world of shape-shifting snakes, rooted in #Indian folklore, #Naagzilla is directed by #MrighdeepSinghLamba [of the #Fukrey franchise]. Produced by #KaranJohar, #MahaveerJain, #AdarPoonawalla, #ApoorvaMehta, #MrighdeepSinghLamba, and #NeetuMJain. Co-produced Marijke deSouza and Divyansh Jain... Written by Gautam Mehra", Adarsh further added.

With Naagzilla moving out of the Independence Day weekend release slot, Lahore 1947, led by Sunny Deol, now enjoys a clear solo window. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, the period drama also features Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the makers of Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani-starrer Awarapan 2 are eyeing the same Independence Day weekend for its release, though an official announcement is still awaited.

Announcing Naagzilla in April 2025, Kartik wrote, "Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh leen, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar. Naagzilla - Naag lok ka pehla kaand....Funnn phailaane aa raha hu main, Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand...Naag Panchami par aapke nazdeeki ssssinemas mein. 14 August 2026 ko."

Before Naagzilla, the Chandu Champion actor will be seen next romancing the South sensation Sreeleela in the Anurag Basu directorial. The yet-untitled musical romantic drama, which could be titled Tu Meri Zindagi Hai, has not locked its release date yet. As per reports, the makers are targeting to release it in October this year.

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