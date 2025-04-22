Kartik Aaryan is all set to star in a new Dharma film that features him in a unique role as a shape-shifting snake in what’s being described as a "naagon wali picture."

After a long period of tension and speculation, Kartik Aaryan is finally set to collaborate with Dharma Productions. The actor was previously dropped from Dostana 2, which led to the film being shelved and a reported fallout with Karan Johar.

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar both took to Instagram to share the announcement video of their upcoming collaboration. The video quickly grabbed fans' attention, marking a major moment as the actor and filmmaker reunited after their much-talked-about fallout.