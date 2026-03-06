Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya movie review: Jatin Sarna takes impressive leap from Sacred Games' Bunty, charms in predictable-but-entertaining love triangle

Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya is an old wine, served in new bottle. The drama is predictable, but what makes it engaging is the realistic performance from Jatin Sarna, Madhurima Roy and Pranay Pachauri.

Director: Vikas Arora

Cast: Jatin Sarna, Madhurima Roy and Pranay Pachauri

Runtime:

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3 Stars

Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya arrives as a quiet relationship drama that reflects the emotional gaps many couples experience in modern life. The film follows a couple who once shared an easy, comforting bond but gradually begin to drift apart as routine, silence and emotional neglect creep into their relationship. Kaushal (Jatin Sarna) feels his love is slowly going unnoticed, while Tina (Madhurima Roy) finds herself caught between familiarity and emotional fulfilment. The dynamic shifts when Veer (Pranay Pachauri) enters the picture, bringing a new perspective into their lives and turning the story into an emotional triangle about attention, companionship and the fragile balance of love.

Director Vikas Arora keeps the narrative intimate and grounded, avoiding melodrama and grand cinematic flourishes. Instead, the film leans heavily on conversations and the emotional spaces between them. The storytelling moves at a measured pace, allowing the audience to sit with the characters and their dilemmas. At its heart, the film tries to capture a simple but relatable truth — relationships often weaken not because love disappears, but because people slowly stop noticing each other.

Jatin Sarna delivers a layered performance that stands out in the film. Known widely for his memorable role as Bunty in Sacred Games, Sarna manages to break away from that familiar image here. In *Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya*, he plays a far more restrained and emotionally vulnerable character. His portrayal of a man who feels unheard despite loving deeply is subtle and internalised. Sarna relies on expressions and silences rather than dramatic outbursts, and the pain of emotional neglect comes through in the quiet moments he shares on screen.

Pranay Pachauri brings a calm and composed energy to the narrative. His performance feels effortless, and he fits naturally into the emotional tension that develops between the characters. The scenes between Sarna and Pachauri carry an understated intensity, especially when unspoken emotions begin to surface. Meanwhile, Madhurima Roy lends the story emotional depth by portraying a woman navigating her own confusion between affection, comfort and self-realisation. Her performance remains controlled and graceful, which suits the film’s overall tone.

The chemistry between the three actors works in the film’s favour. Their interactions feel organic, helping the emotional conflict come across as believable rather than exaggerated. Some of the film’s most effective scenes are the quiet ones, where characters process their feelings without dramatic confrontation.

The visuals add another layer to the film’s mood. Shot in the serene landscapes of Uttarakhand, the snow-covered mountains and misty surroundings create a reflective backdrop for the story. The setting quietly mirrors the emotional distance between the characters and gives the film a gentle, contemplative atmosphere.

That said, the film does have its share of shortcomings. The pacing occasionally slows the narrative down more than necessary, especially in the middle stretch, where certain emotional moments feel slightly repetitive. The music blends well with the mood of the story, but it doesn’t stand out in a significant way. Rekha Bhardwaj’s title track fits the film’s reflective tone, though the overall soundtrack lacks songs that truly linger after the film ends.

Despite these flaws, Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya manages to stay engaging because of its sincere performances and relatable theme. It doesn’t rely on dramatic twists, but instead focuses on the quieter emotional realities of relationships. In the end, the film leaves the audience thinking about how easily people can drift apart even while sharing the same space. It’s a gentle reminder that love needs attention as much as it needs commitment. Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya has flaws, but its honesty makes it a fairly engaging watch.