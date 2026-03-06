FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya movie review: Jatin Sarna takes impressive leap from Sacred Games' Bunty, charms in predictable-but-entertaining love triangle

UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet Zinnia Aurora, first ranked in top 200, has now secured AIR 6; know her education, journey

UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet female topper Rajeshwari Suve M who bagged AIR 2; Know about her journey, education and success story

As Rupee tumbles against Dollar, why does Juhi Chawla's 2013 post trigger debate on Reddit?

Nepal’s political earthquake: Balen Shah, RSP surge raises questions for India’s diplomacy, how will ties with Kathmandu reshape?

Dubai on high alert: Residents get emergency warning as UAE Air Defences intercept drones, missiles

Amid Vijay-Trisha Krishnan's affair rumours,TVK chief's bodyguard's cryptic note goes viral; here's why

UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 OUT: Step-by-step guide to download result PDF; here's a shortcut to check name, roll number on the list, DIRECT link here

UPSC CSE Final Result 2025 OUT; Anuj Agnihotri secures AIR 1; check list of toppers

Sanju Samson in, Jasprit Bumrah misses out: ICC announces T20 World Cup 2026 Player of the Tournament nominees

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya movie review: Jatin Sarna takes impressive leap from Sacred Games' Bunty, charms in predictable-but-entertaining love triangle

Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya movie review: Jatin Sarna leaps away from Sacred Games' Bu

UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet Zinnia Aurora, first ranked in top 200, has now secured AIR 6; know her education, journey

Meet Zinnia Aurora, rose UPSC rank from AIR 156 to 6 in one year

UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet female topper Rajeshwari Suve M who bagged AIR 2; Know about her journey, education and success story

UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet female topper Rajeshwari Suve M who bagged AIR 2

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Balen Shah: Why Nepal's Gen Z voters are backing rapper turned politician frontrunner in 2026 elections

Balen Shah: Why Nepal's Gen Z voters are backing rapper turned politician

Who is Sabina Kafle? Know about Nepal's 'future PM' Balen Shah's wife, their love story, how they met, their children and more

Who is Sabina Kafle? Know about Nepal's 'future PM' Balen Shah's wife

Nitish Kumar files Rajya Sabha Nominations: From Samrat Chaudhary to Nityanand Rai, who will be the next CM of Bihar?

Nitish Kumar files Rajya Sabha Nominations: Who will be the next CM of Bihar?

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya movie review: Jatin Sarna takes impressive leap from Sacred Games' Bunty, charms in predictable-but-entertaining love triangle

Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya is an old wine, served in new bottle. The drama is predictable, but what makes it engaging is the realistic performance from Jatin Sarna, Madhurima Roy and Pranay Pachauri.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 06, 2026, 04:51 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya movie review: Jatin Sarna takes impressive leap from Sacred Games' Bunty, charms in predictable-but-entertaining love triangle
A poster of Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Director: Vikas Arora

Cast: Jatin Sarna, Madhurima Roy and Pranay Pachauri

Runtime: 

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3 Stars

Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya arrives as a quiet relationship drama that reflects the emotional gaps many couples experience in modern life. The film follows a couple who once shared an easy, comforting bond but gradually begin to drift apart as routine, silence and emotional neglect creep into their relationship. Kaushal (Jatin Sarna) feels his love is slowly going unnoticed, while Tina (Madhurima Roy) finds herself caught between familiarity and emotional fulfilment. The dynamic shifts when Veer (Pranay Pachauri) enters the picture, bringing a new perspective into their lives and turning the story into an emotional triangle about attention, companionship and the fragile balance of love.

Director Vikas Arora keeps the narrative intimate and grounded, avoiding melodrama and grand cinematic flourishes. Instead, the film leans heavily on conversations and the emotional spaces between them. The storytelling moves at a measured pace, allowing the audience to sit with the characters and their dilemmas. At its heart, the film tries to capture a simple but relatable truth — relationships often weaken not because love disappears, but because people slowly stop noticing each other.

Jatin Sarna delivers a layered performance that stands out in the film. Known widely for his memorable role as Bunty in Sacred Games, Sarna manages to break away from that familiar image here. In *Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya*, he plays a far more restrained and emotionally vulnerable character. His portrayal of a man who feels unheard despite loving deeply is subtle and internalised. Sarna relies on expressions and silences rather than dramatic outbursts, and the pain of emotional neglect comes through in the quiet moments he shares on screen.

Pranay Pachauri brings a calm and composed energy to the narrative. His performance feels effortless, and he fits naturally into the emotional tension that develops between the characters. The scenes between Sarna and Pachauri carry an understated intensity, especially when unspoken emotions begin to surface. Meanwhile, Madhurima Roy lends the story emotional depth by portraying a woman navigating her own confusion between affection, comfort and self-realisation. Her performance remains controlled and graceful, which suits the film’s overall tone.

The chemistry between the three actors works in the film’s favour. Their interactions feel organic, helping the emotional conflict come across as believable rather than exaggerated. Some of the film’s most effective scenes are the quiet ones, where characters process their feelings without dramatic confrontation.

The visuals add another layer to the film’s mood. Shot in the serene landscapes of Uttarakhand, the snow-covered mountains and misty surroundings create a reflective backdrop for the story. The setting quietly mirrors the emotional distance between the characters and gives the film a gentle, contemplative atmosphere.

That said, the film does have its share of shortcomings. The pacing occasionally slows the narrative down more than necessary, especially in the middle stretch, where certain emotional moments feel slightly repetitive. The music blends well with the mood of the story, but it doesn’t stand out in a significant way. Rekha Bhardwaj’s title track fits the film’s reflective tone, though the overall soundtrack lacks songs that truly linger after the film ends.

Despite these flaws, Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya manages to stay engaging because of its sincere performances and relatable theme. It doesn’t rely on dramatic twists, but instead focuses on the quieter emotional realities of relationships. In the end, the film leaves the audience thinking about how easily people can drift apart even while sharing the same space. It’s a gentle reminder that love needs attention as much as it needs commitment. Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya has flaws, but its honesty makes it a fairly engaging watch.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya movie review: Jatin Sarna takes impressive leap from Sacred Games' Bunty, charms in predictable-but-entertaining love triangle
Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya movie review: Jatin Sarna leaps away from Sacred Games' Bu
UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet Zinnia Aurora, first ranked in top 200, has now secured AIR 6; know her education, journey
Meet Zinnia Aurora, rose UPSC rank from AIR 156 to 6 in one year
UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet female topper Rajeshwari Suve M who bagged AIR 2; Know about her journey, education and success story
UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet female topper Rajeshwari Suve M who bagged AIR 2
As Rupee tumbles against Dollar, why does Juhi Chawla's 2013 post trigger debate on Reddit?
As Rupee tumbles against Dollar, why does Juhi Chawla's 2013 post trigger debate
Nepal’s political earthquake: Balen Shah, RSP surge raises questions for India’s diplomacy, how will ties with Kathmandu reshape?
Nepal’s political earthquake: Balen Shah, RSP surge raises questions for India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Balen Shah: Why Nepal's Gen Z voters are backing rapper turned politician frontrunner in 2026 elections
Balen Shah: Why Nepal's Gen Z voters are backing rapper turned politician
Who is Sabina Kafle? Know about Nepal's 'future PM' Balen Shah's wife, their love story, how they met, their children and more
Who is Sabina Kafle? Know about Nepal's 'future PM' Balen Shah's wife
Nitish Kumar files Rajya Sabha Nominations: From Samrat Chaudhary to Nityanand Rai, who will be the next CM of Bihar?
Nitish Kumar files Rajya Sabha Nominations: Who will be the next CM of Bihar?
Nepal Election 2026: Meet Balendra 'Balen' Shah, Gen Z-backed frontrunner who once sparked outrage with 'Fu** India' post; know about his education, family, net worth
Meet Balendra Shah, Gen Z-backed frontrunner in Nepal Election 2026
T20 WC Semi-final: Nita Ambani & Radhika Merchant cheer, Ranbir-Alia-Raha's cute moment to MS Dhoni-Sakshi's thrill
T20 WC Semi-final: Nita Ambani & Radhika Merchant cheer, Ranbir-Alia-Raha's cute
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement