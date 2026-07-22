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'My voice was misused': Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub breaks silence after his voice is removed from Chauhaan teaser

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'My voice was misused': Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub breaks silence after his voice is removed from Chauhaan teaser

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub clarified that he is not associated with Ajay Devgn's Chauhaan and said the makers removed his voice from the film's teaser after he objected to its use.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 12:49 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'My voice was misused': Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub breaks silence after his voice is removed from Chauhaan teaser
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Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Chauhaan has once again sparked controversy after actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub revealed that his voice was used in the film's title announcement teaser without him being aware of the context.

The actor has now clarified that he has no association with the film and said the makers removed his voice from the teaser after he raised an objection.

Actor says he was asked to dub one line

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) on July 22, Zeeshan wrote, "Few weeks back, a film teaser released with the opening line in my voice. I wish to put on record that I am not part of the film in any capacity."

Explaining how his voice came to be used, the actor said he had been asked to record a single line a few months ago. However, he was not given any context or reference regarding the project.

Zeeshan said he agreed to record the line in good faith because he personally knew the filmmakers and trusted them. However, after the teaser was released, he understood the context in which his voice had been used and decided to distance himself from the project.

'The makers removed my voice from the teaser'

Zeeshan further claimed that the filmmakers removed his voice after he strongly objected to its use. "After my strong objection, the makers removed my voice from the teaser fifteen days ago," he said.

The actor also made it clear that he "would never be a part of any such project."

Zeeshan extends support to protesting students

Towards the end of his statement, Zeeshan urged people to focus on what he described as more important issues in the country. Expressing support for students protesting over the alleged NEET question paper leak, he wrote, "Our young relentless students are on the streets putting up a brave fight. Kudos to their inspiring spirit."

About Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub is known for his performances in films including Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Raees, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Sam Bahadur, Tere Ishk Mein and Assi, among others.

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