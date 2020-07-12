'My unending gratitude and love': Amitabh Bachchan thanks well-wishers for expressing concern, prayers

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter page and thanked well-wishers for their prayers and expressing concern on Bachchan family's health.

In his latest tweet, Amitabh Bachchan expressed gratitude to his well-wishers for wishing him and his family a speedy recovery. On Saturday evening, the legendary actor and Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for coronavirus. While on Sunday afternoon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan's results came and even they were tested positive for COVID-19. However, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda have been tested negative.

Meanwhile, Big B tweeted, "T 3591 - ... to them that have expressed their concern, their prayers and their wishes for Abhishek Aishwarya Aaradhya and me... my unending gratitude and love..."The Gulabo Sitabo actor also tweeted in Hindi and it read as "वो सब जिन्होंने अपनी प्रार्थनाएँ अभिषेक, ऐश्वर्या आराध्या और मुझे, व्यक्त की हैं, मेरा हृदय पूर्वक आभार".

Soon after that, Senior Bachchan also wrote, "T 3592 - It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me... "

He concluded by writing, "I put my hands together and say... Thank you for your eternal love and affection..."

On the other hand, Abhishek also confirmed via tweet that Aishwarya and Aaradhya are tested positive for COVID-19. He wrote, "Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self-quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated on their situation and is doing the needful. The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers."Meanwhile, Amitabh and Abhishek are admitted to Nanavati Hospital.