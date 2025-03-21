Amitabh Bachchan's new tweet about his son Abhishek Bachchan left his fans speculating.

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan share a very strog bond. Big B never misses an opportunity to support and praise his son. Recently, Abhishek was honoured in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where songs from his films were sung, and his work was celebrated.

Amitabh congratulated his son and showered him with love. However, Amitabh Bachchan's new tweet has left his fans confused. In his tweet, Amitabh Bachchan wrote in Hindi, "My son, being a son, will not be my successor. Those who will be my successors will be my sons. The words of my father said. And ABHISHEK is fulfilling that."

T 5323 - मेरे बेटे, बेटे होने से मेरे उत्तराधिकारी नहीं होंगे, जो मेरे उत्तराधिकारी होंगे वो मेरे बेटे होंगे

पूज्य बाबूजी के शब्द

और ABHISHEK उसे निभा रहे हैं

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 19, 2025

This tweet left everyone confused, one of the social media users wrote, "Hey, can you please explain this." The second person tweeted, "I strongly believe that if Abhishek didn't have 'Bacchan' tag, he would have much more successful than he was."

Amitabh Bachchan always finds ways to express his love and admiration for his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan. Recently, as Junior B received overwhelming love from the audience in Tashkent, Big B took to Instagram to share a heartfelt shout-out to his son.

The superstar wrote, "Abhishek you being honoured in Tashkent the love of the people there for you singing your songs .. a very proud moment for me as a father .. and now trending on number 1 for your latest #behappy .. all blessings and love..."

Abhishek Bachchan kick-started his career with the moderately successful drama Refugee (2000), but it was followed by a series of less successful projects. His career took a significant turn in 2004 with the action-packed Dhoom, and he garnered critical acclaim for his roles in the dramas Yuva (2004), Sarkar (2005), and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), winning three consecutive Filmfare Awards for Best Supporting Actor. His biggest successes as the sole male lead came with the comedy Bunty Aur Babli (2005) and the drama Guru (2007).