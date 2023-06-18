People I considered brothers abused my mother: Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir pens emotional note on trolling

Manoj Muntashir

Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla, on Sunday, took to Instagram and penned a long emotional note after people slammed the dialogues of the film starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

He wrote, “The first lesson one can learn from Ramkatha is to respect every emotion. Right or wrong, time changes, and feeling remains. I wrote dialogues of more than 4000 lines in Adipurush, some sentiments got hurt on 5 lines. In those hundreds of lines, where Shri Ram was glorified, Maa Sita's chastity was described, but didn’t get appreciated for that.”

He said, “People I considered my brothers wrote indecent words for me on social media.” He further mentioned that people who were like his brothers abused his mother. “My brothers suddenly get so bitter that they forgot to see Shri Ram who considered every mother as his mother,” he added.

The writer said, “Have you not heard the song 'Jai Shri Ram', Didn't hear 'Shivoham', Haven't heard 'Ram Siya Ram'? These praises of Sanatan in Adipurush are also born from my pen. I have also written 'Teri Mitti' and 'Desh Mere'. I have no complaint from you, you were, are and will be my own. If we stand against each other, Sanatan will lose. We have created Adipurush for Sanatan Seva, which you are seeing in large numbers and I am sure you will see in the future as well.”

“Why this post? Because for me there is nothing greater than your feeling. I can give countless arguments in favor of my dialogues, but this will not reduce your pain. Me and the producer-director of the film have decided that some of the dialogue which are hurting you, we'll revise them, and they'll be added to the film this week. May Shri Ram bless you all!” he concluded.

For the uninitiated, Om Raut-directed film had a mega release on June 16. Soon after the first show, netizens shared their discontent over the lines said by Bajrang (Devdutta Nage) to Indrajeet (Vatsal Sheth). During the Lanka Dahan scene, when Indrajeet sets Bajrang's tail on fire, he says, "Jali na." Bajrang replies to him saying, "Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka, jalegi bhi baap ki." This dialogue and other few lines have received major backlash from netizens, and they have slammed director Om and writer Manoj Muntashir.